Where Could the Astros Turn for an Upgrade at First Base?

The Houston Astros have been content at first base over the last seven years, as Yuli Gurriel locked the position up with his premium, contact-prone bat, and solid defense. In 801 games with the 'Stros, Gurriel managed a strong .284/.328/.448 slash line, a 110 OPS+, and a cumulative 10.3 fWAR.

Unfortunately, it appears the 39-year-old veteran's time with the Astros may finally be at an end, as he's entered the free agent market, and buzz around his return has been minimal.

A reunion with Trey Mancini also appears unlikely. The 30-year-old struggled mightily in his time with Houston, and hardly saw the infield throughout the second half of the season.

Thus, it appears the Astros will look elsewhere for an upgrade down the right field line. Who might they turn to?

One of the most popular names around the league is that of Josh Bell, with whom the Astros were linked with during last season's trade deadline.

Bell had a strong 2022 season, tearing the cover off the baseball in the first half. He hit for contact and power from both sides of the plate, and was eventually dealt from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres.

But the 30-year-old first baseman floundered in his new home, and mustered a pitiful .587 OPS across his final 53 games of the season.

However, Bell remains an attractive option. His glove is less than desirable at the position, but the switch-hitter limits his outs on strikes, and flaunts a good eye at the plate. He would make a solid addition to a left-hand-heavy lineup like the Astros'.

Bell slides safely into second after plating the tying run in Game 5 of the NLCS. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Houston could also turn to Jose Abreu, who is easily the best hitter of the first base free agent class.

The 36-year-old hasn't lost a step, and continues to produce at an astonishing level for his age. Unfortunately, he too carries a less-than tantalizing glove.

If nothing in free agency takes their fancy however, the Astros could turn to the trade market, where a slew of interesting options await them.

Arizona's Christian Walker, who was ranked the third-best first baseman by fWAR in 2022, managed 36 home runs while touting spectacular defense this past year. His hefty arbitration estimate could push the Diamondbacks into selling high on the slugger.

One could only imagine how many longballs Walker would launch into the Crawford Boxes.

Walker rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Cooper of the Marlins could also be on the block. He offers some versatility, as well as one of baseball's most underrated bats at the plate.

Wherever they choose to turn, there's no shortage of options this winter for the Astros. That said, the team has now solidified its dynasty, and will look to further their incredible run of success in 2023 and beyond. It is imperative that they pick and choose their upgrades carefully, especially in a time of flux for the team's front office.

One thing is nearly certain: the Astros will have a new face at first base come the spring.

