Numbers Game: Who Gets Optioned for Verlander's Return to the Astros?

When Lance McCullers Jr. returned to the Houston Astros roster last month, Seth Martinez was the odd man out. The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land with a 2.48 ERA in his longest stretch in the Major Leagues in his young career.

Looking to improve against left-handed hitters, Martinez wasn't down for long. He threw just three innings across three appearances before being recalled to replace an injured Ryan Pressly.

While a return to the roster in September was inevitable, Martinez could be on the block to be optioned again with Justin Verlander returning to the rotation Friday, even as the reliever has stepped back into his role of limiting base runners in multiple-inning outings.

Martinez last pitched Thursday, striking out a pair over an inning of work. And while his ability to extend to two or three innings in relief has benefitted the Astros bullpen, Hunter Brown can fill into a similar role if he's bumped from the rotation upon the return of his idol.

Brown last pitched Tuesday, and while he vies to be a bullpen contributor in the postseason, the righty could be the second pitcher in line to lose a roster spot. But for the betterment of Brown's development, he shouldn't be optioned, giving him an opportunity to test the waters out of the bullpen.

Martinez could be falling to the numbers game again. With top prospect Brown excelling in his small sample, Martinez's chances of staying in the Majors again are slim.

