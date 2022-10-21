Will Gurriel's Impressive Postseason Play Continue in New York?

Will Gurriel's Impressive Postseason Play Continue in The Big Apple?
Yuli Gurriel has continued to show that he still belongs on the biggest stage in baseball. The 38-year-old is hitting .429 through the first two games against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
The Cuba native is seeing the ball well, as he has gone 3-for-7 with a home run and an RBI in Games 1 and 2. Gurriel has not struck out or walked so far in the series. What's even more impressive you may ask? He has not struck out or walked at all in the entire 2022 postseason.
The Houston Astros first baseman is leading the team in batting average and on-base percentage in the postseason. He is slashing .409/.409/.682 with nine hits, two home runs, two RBI and 15 total bases.
He is showing no signs of slowing down heading into New York, which is a good sign for Houston. Gurriel is very familiar with Yankee Stadium, as the Astros played a four-game series in the Bronx back in June.
Read More
The reigning ALCS champions split the series with the Yankees, but Gurriel looked very comfortable at the plate. He hit .357 against New York, going 5-for-14 with an RBI and two doubles.
Gurriel is playing with a chip on his shoulder and is proving himself during the month of October, when it really matters. Aside from Minute Maid Park, there is no better place for Gurriel to continue to do so than Yankee Stadium.
He will look to play a big role in helping the Astros try to earn another World Series birth this weekend.
