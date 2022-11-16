Will the Astros Bring Brantley Back in Free Agency?

Michael Brantley instantly became a Houston Astros fan favorite since his signing with the team in December 2018. His work ethic, humble demeanor and mentorship skills have helped shape the culture of the Astros clubhouse and was a key part in the efforts of moving past the fallout of the 2017 MLB season.

After his original two-year, $32 million contract had ended, Brantley immediately re-signed with the team on the exact same deal that has now expired following the end of the 2022 World Series.

Brantley was rewarded for his loyalty to the club with a World Series championship over the Philadelphia Phillies this season, but that doesn't mean the outfielder is satisfied.

Despite recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery he endured in August, Brantley has every intention of playing in 2023. He says he will even be ready for spring training. By all accounts, Brantley would like to return to Houston where he has made his home, feels comfortable and won his first World Series championship.

Of course, for that to happen, the feeling has to be mutual.

One thing working in Brantley's favor is that owner Jim Crane is very fond of the lefty. Crane is also taking a larger role within the baseball operations department for the foreseeable future following James Click's departure from the general manager position.

However, in an interview with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Crane said that the Astros would have to "wait and see" with Brantley and how his shoulder recovers from surgery. His expected timetable for return is in March.

“We’ll have to wait and see about that,” Crane said. “We have some room to move around in there with a couple of those spots. Yuli can play third and could probably play second. You’ve got to probably keep a close eye on him. He’s a good guy in the locker room, and you’re not going to know about Michael until probably March."

For all of the reasons listed above, Brantley has some wiggle room and a grace period with the Astros, not to mention he is a lefty bat. Add in the fact that the general manager search will be thorough, and therefore, Crane's expanded role in decision making could be prolonged, which only increases the chance of Brantley's return.

“We’ve got a pretty solid baseball ops team that’s been around," Crane said. "Firkus and Charles Cook have been with the team a while. … We’re going to interview a bunch of people and see where we land with that. I don’t expect anything to happen before the first of the year.”

Even with the injury history, it is hard to see Brantley not returning to the Astros. He is beloved inside and outside of the organization, is one of the true professionals in the sport, and when healthy, is a productive bat from the left side.

Brantley very well may have to prove himself totally healthy before any team will bet on him. But the Astros have shown a willingness to take chances on their own guys. Through 64 games in 2022, Brantley slashed .288/.370/.416, more than enough production to justify signing him to play a designated hitter role.

It will be a tough road for Brantley, but if he shows the willingness to do what is necessary to return healthy and remain productive in his age-36 season, he may very well have a place on the 2023 Astros squad.

