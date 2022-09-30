Will Brantley Return to the Houston Astros?

Will Michael Brantley Return to the Houston Astros?
Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley underwent season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this year. Despite trying to make it back onto the field, he will now hit the free agent market with just 64 games under his belt for the 2022 MLB season.
However, Brantley has no desire to test the market – he wants to return to the Astros for the 2023 MLB season. He told reporters he wants to continue his career in Houston and play for the team next season.
In 379 games with the Astros, the 35-year-old has slashed .306/.368/.464 and boasts one of the best clubhouse presences one could find in the MLB.
Despite his age and injury history, he would fit well with Houston's makeup heading into next season. Couple that with his desire to remain and a discounted one-year deal could just be what each side is looking for.
He signed a two-year, $32 million deal ahead of the 2021 MLB season, so something in the ballpark of $6-8 million a year could get the job done.
It is easy to see the Astros bringing back one of their players that they view as the heart and soul of their team. It's even easier to see why Brantley would want to stay.
