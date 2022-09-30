Astros Expected to Sign Two Top-50 International Prospects

The Houston Astros haven't been shy in the international market. Building a pipeline to Cuba and finding many diamonds in the rough from other Latin American countries, the Astros have shined on the international level.

Now with a new signing period approaching this offseason, MLB Pipeline released its top-50 ranking, pegging two Houston targets inside the top 25. Those two are shortstop Camilo Diaz and outfielder Emil Valencia.

A 17-year-old Dominican infielder, Diaz was graded out at 50 on all his tools except his hit tool which is at 55. He has been praised for his plus-bat and compact swing combined with a superb plate recognition.

Valencia, a 16-year-old righty, is known for hitting. His tools are graded the same as Diaz's, but what will carry him through a system is his bat. MLB Pipeline also noted his versatility can stretch him to all three outfield positions.

Last season, the Astros were favorites to sign one top-50 international prospect: Kenni Gomez. With two heavily touted players in the mix now, Houston's system could feel a boost at the lower level in the next few seasons.

