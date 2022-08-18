Skip to main content
Houston Astros' Brown Moves Up Top-100 in Latest Prospect Ranking Update

Houston Astros' Brown Moves Up Top-100 in Latest Prospect Ranking Update

MLB Pipeline released its updated top-100 and top-30 Houston Astros prospect ranking Tuesday.

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Pipeline released its updated top-100 and top-30 Houston Astros prospect ranking Tuesday.

MLB Pipeline released its updated top-100 prospect ranking Tuesday, and similar to other outlets, the only Houston Astros minor leaguer to grace the list is Hunter Brown, moving from No. 80 to No. 71.

The record is broken. The right-handed pitcher sits atop the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts, opponent batting average, ERA and WHIP; he is most certainly ready to impact the Major League club. Brown also has the highest-graded curveball of top-100 prospects at 65.

On Wednesday for Triple-A Sugar Land, Brown tossed six innings — the longest relief appearance by a Space Cowboy this season. The righty punched out eight batters, allowing two runs on a home run with one out in the ninth inning.

On a 1-2 count in the seventh inning, Brown was tacked with an automatic ball for exceeding the pitch clock. The righty argued the ruling then responded with a 99.1 mph four-seam fastball down the middle, striking out the side to end the frame and exiting the mound with the most emotion seen in the contest.

Scroll to continue

Read More

The outlet also updated the Astros' top-30, adding five 2022 draft selections. Drew Gilbert, Jacob Melton and Ryan Clifford all broke into the top-10 at second, sixth and eighth, respectively.

Outfielder Kenni Gomez was listed at No. 24 in the Astros' system following an impressive showing in the Dominican Summer League. The 17-year-old is slashing .295/.411/.511 through 33 games with 17 walks to 24 strikeouts as of Wednesday.

Spring training standout Alimber Santa also cracked the top 30. The Single-A right-handed pitcher faced three batters April 10 before being pulled. He was placed on the shelf with an undisclosed injury but started a rehab assignment in Florida Complex League in August.

Santa has combined for 18 pitches over two rehab innings. The righty has yielded two runs on three hits and a hit batter to his four strikeouts. Seventeen of the Astros' top-30 best prospects were brought into the system during the James Click era.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18846120
Opinions

Is the Astros' Will Smith Experiment Working?

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_17966454
Prospects

Astros' Brown Moves Up Top-100 in Latest Prospect Ranking Update

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18489871
News

Astros First Base Coach López Named Team Venezuela Manager

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18884632
Game Day

Astros Back on Track Behind Valdez's 20th Straight Quality Start

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_18049413
Prospects

Top Houston Astros Prospect Finding Offensive Stride

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_9949096
News

Report: Altuve Will Play for Team Venezuela in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18820254
News

Astros Place Díaz on Injured List, Recall Matijevic from Triple-A

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18080876
News

Astros' Taylor Strikes Out Two in First Rehab Appearance With Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren