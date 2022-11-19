Astros Pitchers Visit Prospects in Dominican Republic

The Dominican Summer League Houston Astros held their annual meeting with the prospects' families. While international prospects aren't given much time away from the facilities during their regular season and now during instructional league, this annual event allows some of the players to see their families.

And a five Astros pitchers — Enoli Paredes, Framber Valdez, Luis García, Ronel Blanco and Cristian Javier — paid a visit, too. All five of these hurlers were once in these prospects' shoes.

"Once a year, we have a meeting with the parents of our young prospects. It helps with building good habits in our players, making sure their families are on the same page in stuff like nutrition, health, etc," DSL Astros Blue manager Manuel Alfonsin said.

"We invite our latin MLB players with their parents to participate, too. It helps bring home the message."

Alfonsin wasn't present Saturday, since he booked a flight home last week. He plans to return to the academy in the middle of January to work with Astros players and prospects getting loose for spring training.

Prospects Wilmy Sanchez, Anthony Cruz and Euris Vazquez — who was signed in March — posted pictures with the Major League pitchers to Instagram on Saturday. Strength and conditioning coordinator Geremias Guzman Calderon also caught up with Valdez.

"It was a great surprise to see them, sharing that moment with them was very pleasant," Cruz said. "Their stories motivate me more to keep going."

Héctor Neris, Bryan Abreu, Javier and Valdez also visited Dominican Republic president Luis Abinader on Thursday with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark.

Around the Farm

Daniel Familia was activated from the 60-day injured list by the Dominican Summer League Astros Blue. The 20-year-old outfielder played in just seven games this season due to an undisclosed injury.

A few hours before the Rule 5 Draft protection deadline, former host mom of Astros prospect Jayden Murray, Debbie Croy, told Inside the Astros she went to all of his Princeton Rays games in 2019.

She collected pictures and newspaper clippings for a scrapbook Murray now has. Murray sends her grandchildren autographed baseball cards time to time. But Murray is now exposed to the Rule 5 Draft this December. Houston acquired him from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.

