Astros Prospect De Goti Playing in Dominican Winter League

Following an impressive showing at the alternate training site last season in Corpus Christi, Alex De Goti was offered a Major League opportunity. The Houston Astros prospect wasn't highly touted nor on many evaluators' radars, but he stepped up when the roster lacked depth.

De Goti and Ronnie Dawson were added to the 40-man roster in response to positive COVID-19 cases impacting the starting lineup. De Goti slapped two hits in seven plate appearances, appearing in two games before being returning to Triple-A Sugar Land without waivers.

Despite a hot start before the minor league season and the Astros' putting trust in him, De Goti didn't respond well. The infielder posted a .676 OPS in 105 games, following that up with a .729 OPS in 135 games this year.

Playing across the infield and displaying leadership qualities with the Space Cowboys, De Goti is a bat away from being considered for a big league shot again. And to better his offseason before Spring Training, he's playing in the Dominican Winter League.

De Goti has played through two games of the LIDOM season with the Leones del Escogido. The righty is 3-for-8 with two runs and a walk. And with two guaranteed months of play ahead of him, De Goti can pave the way for an impressive spring to vie for another shot in the bigs or draw eyes for a trade.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!