Astros Prospect Arias Caps Off Comeback With Heroic Home Run

Friday was one to remember for Double-A Corpus Christi. Playing its second doubleheader set of a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds, the Hooks were able to avoid a no-hitter in the first of two Friday, notching a 3-2 win on only one hit.

With one out in the seventh inning, outfielder Quincy Hamilton knocked Corpus Christi's lone hit of the game: a walk-off single to score Bryan Arias from second base.

The Hooks scored two runs without a hit up to the point, getting their first walk-off win of the night. In the latter contest, the Houston Astros' affiliate entered the final frame trailing by five runs.

A series of two walks, a double, a single and a fielding error put the Hooks in position to bring the winning run to the plate with two outs in the seventh inning. With newly promoted Rolando Espinosa scheduled to hit, manager Gregorio Petit went to his experienced bat off the bench, Arias.

On a 1-1 count, Arias cranked a high fastball for a walk-off home run, earning a doubleheader sweep for the Hooks. Corpus Christi worked six runs across the plate in the seventh inning in the abbreviated contest on a night of three walk-off wins in the Astros' system.

