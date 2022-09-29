Skip to main content

Houston Astros Prospect Julks Tops Off Impressive Season with Big Afternoon

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys finished one-game below .500, but that doesn't define the season Corey Julks had.

Of the consistent contributors the Sugar Land Space Cowboys deployed this season, Corey Julks had a year to remember. The outfielder didn't receive a call to the Houston Astros, but his performance would surely be gifted by a 40-man roster addition this winter.

Rule 5 Draft eligible, Julks could vie as bench bat for another franchise, but with the Astros, he's offer a reliable right-handed bat in Triple-A. And his 2022 campaign showed improvements compared to his recent seasons.

Julks never hit 20 home runs in a season, nonetheless tole more than 20 bases at the same time. The 26-year-old reached both those feats for Sugar Land this season, powering two home runs Wednesday afternoon to total 31 long balls on the year.

Through 130 games played, Julks never hit the injured list. He slashed .270/.351/.503 with his highest-career OPS in professional baseball. A power boost was evident, but the older prospect didn't find himself awarded in September after a stellar year in his first Triple-A action.

The Space Cowboys' season came to a close Wednesday, marking the close to all four affiliates for 2022. With housekeeping moves coming on each roster, the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks activated right-handed pitcher Tyler Brown from the development list Tuesday.

The High-A Asheville Tourists activated Chad Stevens, Joey Loperfido, Ernesto Jaquez, Tommy DeJuneas and Alfredi Jimenez from the 7-day injured list as well.

