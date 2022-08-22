Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Prospect Whitley Tosses Five Strong Innings, Strikes Out Five

Forrest Whitley posted his best line since Tommy John surgery in his Monday start for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Forrest Whitley showed up Sunday with a new look. The 24-year-old cut his hair then proceeded to toss five one-run innings for his best outing since Tommy John surgery in spring 2021.

Whitley generated seven swing and misses. He touched 97.6 mph on his four-seam fastball, mixing in a four-pitch arsenal en route to five strikeouts to two walks on 72 pitches.

Everything clicked Sunday for Whitley — who struggled in the third inning and beyond in previous outings with a bicep injury, taking a few starts away from him in late July. His only run allowed came on a single from Jacob Amaya in the second frame.

Given his limited action and second injury entering the picture, Whitley won't be atop the list of September call-ups from the 40-man roster. But as the season progresses and outings are extended, the right-hander is improving his chances of a spot start or a stint in the bullpen next spring for the Houston Astros.

On the year, Whitley has thrown 16 2/3 innings for Triple-A Sugar Land. The righty has yielded 15 runs on 18 hits and 10 walks to his 18 strikeouts. But his last two outings — one where he carried a no-hitter through three innings — are paving way to a strong finish to the minor league season.

The Space Cowboys won their Sunday bout with the Oklahoma City Dodgers on a walk-off bunt, 5-4. The club is slated to start top prospect Hunter Brown on Tuesday in Las Vegas. 

