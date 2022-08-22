Astros' Prospect Whitley Tosses Five Strong Innings, Strikes Out Five

Forrest Whitley showed up Sunday with a new look. The 24-year-old cut his hair then proceeded to toss five one-run innings for his best outing since Tommy John surgery in spring 2021.

Whitley generated seven swing and misses. He touched 97.6 mph on his four-seam fastball, mixing in a four-pitch arsenal en route to five strikeouts to two walks on 72 pitches.

Everything clicked Sunday for Whitley — who struggled in the third inning and beyond in previous outings with a bicep injury, taking a few starts away from him in late July. His only run allowed came on a single from Jacob Amaya in the second frame.

Given his limited action and second injury entering the picture, Whitley won't be atop the list of September call-ups from the 40-man roster. But as the season progresses and outings are extended, the right-hander is improving his chances of a spot start or a stint in the bullpen next spring for the Houston Astros.

On the year, Whitley has thrown 16 2/3 innings for Triple-A Sugar Land. The righty has yielded 15 runs on 18 hits and 10 walks to his 18 strikeouts. But his last two outings — one where he carried a no-hitter through three innings — are paving way to a strong finish to the minor league season.

The Space Cowboys won their Sunday bout with the Oklahoma City Dodgers on a walk-off bunt, 5-4. The club is slated to start top prospect Hunter Brown on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

