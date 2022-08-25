Astros Prospect Brewer Announces Season-Ending Surgery

Houston Astros prospect Jordan Brewer posted to Instagram Wednesday he underwent surgery to remove the hamate bone in his left hand, ending his 2022 season for Double-A Corpus Christi.

Brewer fractured the bone earlier this month before being placed on the 7-day injured list on Aug. 9. The outfielder was slashing .193/.276/.275 upon his promotion in 31 games.

For High-A Asheville, Brewer saw his best production of his professional career. The 2019 third-round pick posted an .892 OPS in 24 games with five home runs and three doubles.

In Corpus Christi, the 25-year-old played first base for the first time in his minor league career. Starting 10 games at the foreign position, Brewer only started more games at one another position prior to hitting the shelf.

Brewer underwent the surgery to prevent any chance of breaking his hamate bone again down the line. The Michigan alumnus will be back in time for spring training in 2023.

Around the Farm:

The Astros' 11th-round pick, Ryan Clifford, was promoted to Single-A Fayetteville from the Florida Complex League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old outfielder went 8-for-36 with three doubles, one home run, five RBI and 12 walks to his 16 strikeouts.

The Astros' 16th-round pick, Tim Borden II, jumped to High-A Asheville from the FCL on Wednesday. The infielder likely replaces the depth behind Chad Stevens — who was placed on the 7-day injured list.

Jose Serrano, a pitching prospect for the Astros in the Dominican Summer League, was suspended 60 games without pay for testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. The righty was placed on the restricted list.

Logan VanWey, an undrafted signee, hit an innings limit of 130 1/3 between his collegiate season, a stint in the Pioneer League and the Florida Complex League. The righty struck out 16 batters over eight innings, allowing only one hit and three walks.

VanWey has been shut down for the remainder of the season but will continue to train and should be in Single-A to start next season. He is taking two weeks off before starting a throwing program for the winter.

