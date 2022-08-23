Astros Prospect Berryhill Eyes Return to Double-A, Impacts Younger Prospects

Luke Berryhill is on the backend of his rehab assignment, hoping for a return to Double-A Corpus Christi within the week. The Houston Astros prospect fractured his right-ring finger after catching the bat on a throwing attempt to third base last month.

Out since July 15, Berryhill started a minor league rehab assignment four days ago in the Florida Complex League. And in his time in West Palm Beach, Fla., the 24-year-old is not only building strength in his throwing hand and improving his timing but impacting the future of the franchise.

Following his injury, Berryhill was tasked to run three or four times a week while lifting weights for three days, too. But with a wrapped right hand, he could only work out his left arm.

"For the first maybe week or two that I was allowed to start doing stuff, I was just doing left arm stuff, which was a little annoying that I could only grip stuff on my left hand," Berryhill said. "That took away a good amount of exercises that I could do, but I just I kept with it."

Berryhill's focus was to keep his mind off not playing baseball. His goal is to show back up in Corpus Christi an improved version of himself, even coming off an injury that cut over a month out of his season.

"I was trying to hit the weights as hard as I could," Berryhill said. "Since I wasn't planned, maybe try to get a little bigger and stronger before I get back so that I have a little easier time to just maybe hit the ball a little harder."

Houston Astros Catching Prospect Luke Berryhill Lucas Boland/Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the last week and a half, Berryhill has been full go on the field and in the weight room. He felt obstacles at first of pushing his ability with a tenderness feeling in his finger, but with that in the rearview mirror, Berryhill is focusing on picking up his timing again.

"I don't even think about my finger at this point. I really don't notice it, so I've just been comfortable," Berryhill said. "Trying to get back to where I was, trying to dial back my swing in and trying to get my timing are the biggest things at this point. . . And in a couple of live at-bats, I was a little late, but I'm starting to get it back."

Regarding his play, Berryhill noted the differences in the Complex League and also the inconsistencies that aren't seen at higher levels of Minor League Baseball. He found himself more patient with the younger players he has faced and caught.

"It's trying to keep their minds at ease," Berryhill said. "Especially catching the younger pitchers, I really have to be a better coach and try to be a little psychologist with them at times. If I see them falling off the tracks, I got to go out and try to be that guy for them."

With all parts of his game offensively and defensively facing no boundaries from hitting to catching and blocking pitches, Berryhill sees Tuesday as his last day on rehab before heading back to Double-A in the coming days.

But with two catchers rostered by the Hooks in Cesar Salazar and C.J. Stubbs, versatility is important to Berryhill — who has stretched to starts in left field and first base this season.

"If you're a guy that can just play one position and there are other guys at the position, then you're only playing when they're not playing," Berryhill said. "And if ultimately they don't want me to catch anymore, but they see me as a good first baseman, I could get called up that way. Same thing for the outfield. Whatever works, I'm down for more playing time."

Berryhill is 2-for-8 in three rehab starts with two runs, a double and two walks. The 24-year-old has collected 11 innings behind home plate and eight at first base.

The final Florida Complex League game of 2022 starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The FCL Astros Blue and the FCL Astros Orange close the season in West Palm Beach.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!