Astros Prospect Tamarez Tosses Five No-Hit Innings, Yielding One Run

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys logged their longest no-hit bid in franchise history Tuesday in Round Rock. With starting pitcher Misael Tamarez eating five of those innings, the Houston Astros' affiliate still dropped the contest to the Express, 6-4.

Tamarez yielded one run in his start after issuing five walks to his six strikeouts. The lone run scored in the fourth inning when Meibrys Vitoria took home on a wild pitch.

Parker Mushinski carried the combined no-hit bid through the sixth inning, but Shawn Dubin was tacked with five earned runs in the seventh. The Space Cowboys haven't neighbored a .500 record since April, but are 72-74 with two games left on the season.

Houston Astros Prospect Corey Julks Annie Rice/Caller-Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Around the Farm:

The Space Cowboys named their award winners for the 2022 season during the last homestand: Corey Julks (player of the year), Hunter Brown (pitcher of the year), Enoli Paredes (reliever of the year) and Alex De Goti (defensive player of the year).

Manager Mickey Storey reached 300 managerial wins in his career this month but recently left for the Arizona Fall League — where he will manage the Surprise Saguaros. Astros minor league field coordinator, Jason Bell, is the interim manager.

Astros international scout Daniel Rodríguez is helping out with Team Argentina in the World Baseball Classic, a source told Inside the Astros.

Astros Dominican Summer League manager and Team Argentina pitching coach Marcelo Alfonsín asked the Astros if they had any scouts in the area, and Rodríguez’s name came up. Rodríguez is scouting both Team Argentina players and opponents.

The Astros promoted 20th-round pick Ryan Wrobleski to Triple-A Sugar Land from Single-A Fayetteville today. The catcher was 10-for-60 with four doubles and two RBI in 18 games for the Woodpeckers. Korey Lee left Monday night's game early for an undisclosed reason.

Lastly, Astros’ 2022 first-round pick Drew Gilbert will visit Minute Maid Park tomorrow. Gilbert is expected to be fully recovered from his dislocated right elbow prior to the start of 2023 spring training.

