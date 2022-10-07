Astros' Kouba Makes Debut in Arizona Fall League; Daniels Records First Hit

Skip to main content

Houston Astros Prospect Kouba Makes Debut in Arizona Fall League; Daniels Records First Hit

Starting his first Arizona Fall League game, Houston Astros prospect Rhett Kouba recorded just two innings of work.

Taking center stage Thursday, Rhett Kouba became the first Houston Astros prospect to start an Arizona Fall League game this season. Kouba — who appeared in 18 games between High-A Asheville and Single-A Fayetteville — threw the first two frames of an abbreviated seven-inning contest.

Kouba allowed two runs on four hits and one walk to his lone strikeout. The righty tossed 28 of his 41 pitches for strikes. Mixing in a slider, a four-seam fastball, a curveball and a changeup, Kouba threw his heater over half the time, reaching 92.9 mph. 

Behind Kouba, three Astros position-player farmhands appeared for the Surprise Saguaros. J.C. Correa also made his debut, playing third base and hitting eighth. 

Brother of Carlos, J.C. had a quiet start to the fall, going 0-for-3 with one walk and one strikeout. Zach Daniels hit in front of his Asheville teammate in the order, playing left field for the first time in his second appearance.

Daniels slapped his first knock, too, a soft single to the third baseman that left the bat at 68.5 mph. Statcast had the ball traveling two feet. Batting cleanup and playing first base, Scott Schreiber also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Around the Farm:

Ahead of constructing the American League Division Series roster, the Astros made some housekeeping moves Thursday, recalling Ronel Blanco, Parker Mushinski, Shawn Dubin, Brandon Bielak, Forrest Whitley, Seth Martinez, Blake Taylor, Enoli Paredes, Korey Lee, J.J. Matijevic and Joe Perez.

