Skip to main content
Houston Astros Prospect Espinosa Named FCL Player of the Week

Houston Astros Prospect Espinosa Named FCL Player of the Week

Rolando Espinosa became the second Houston Astros non-affiliated prospect to earn player of the week honors in 2022.

Greg Lovett / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rolando Espinosa became the second Houston Astros non-affiliated prospect to earn player of the week honors in 2022.

Minor League Baseball named infielder Rolando Espinosa the Florida Complex League Player of the Week on Monday for Aug. 8-14. The Houston Astros signed Espinosa as a minor league free agent in 2017 and assigned him stateside in 2019.

Espinosa went 7-for-21 with seven runs scored, three home runs, eight RBI and three stolen bases in six games for the FCL Astros Orange. The righty struck out seven times to his one walk.

"I focused a lot this year on the gym and offensively swinging at the ball more," Espinosa said.

The Astros promoted Espinosa to Single-A Fayetteville for about 10 days in July, before sending him back to West Palm Beach, Fla. Between the FCL and Single-A, the 21-year-old is slashing .211/.345/.353 through 43 games in 2022.

Scroll to continue

Read More

"(Espinosa) has been pleasure to coach and after being out in 2021 due to Tommy John surgery and 2020 due to COVID," FCL Astros Orange hitting coach Andrew Cresci said. "He’s made the most of his opportunity this year back on the field." 

"His pitch selection has been phenomenal and ability to pull the ball effectively has been the biggest contributors to his success at the plate."

Espinosa became the second Astros prospect this year to receive Player of the Week honors in rookie ball. The first was right-handed pitcher Jose Fleury for the Dominican Summer League Astros Orange from June 20-26.

On the pitching front, 2022 undrafted free agent Logan VanWey made his third FCL appearance Monday. The righty has totaled five-scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks. VanWey said he feels ready for Single-A if the Astros promote him.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18354761
Prospects

Astros Prospect Espinosa Named FCL Player of the Week

By Kenny Van Doren41 seconds ago
USATSI_18875883
Game Day

Montero Spoils Urquidy's Gem in Astros' Loss to White Sox

By Kenny Van Doren3 hours ago
JJ Matijevic Astros Rookie Bobblehead
News

FOCO Releases Exclusive Astros Rookie Matijevic Bobblehead

By Kade Kistner4 hours ago
USATSI_18845640
Opinions

It's Time to Move Urquidy to the Bullpen

By Ben Silver20 hours ago
USATSI_18870592
News

Report: Astros' Peña Scratched Due to Neck Stiffness, Day-to-Day

By Kenny Van Doren21 hours ago
USATSI_12856189
Prospects

Astros Prospect Loperfido Named SAL Player of the Week

By Kenny Van Doren23 hours ago
USATSI_16411667
Prospects

Astros Prospect Schreiber Nearing Return to Double-A

By Kenny Van DorenAug 15, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_14131056
News

Astros Release Veteran Rosscup from Triple-A Sugar Land

By Kenny Van DorenAug 15, 2022 11:00 AM EDT