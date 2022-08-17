Top Houston Astros Prospect Finding Offensive Stride

Shay Whitcomb showed his best offensive play of the season last week. The Houston Astros prospect ranked No. 14 in the system by MLB Pipeline before Tuesday's update, but following a rough start to the year, he is starting to find success at the plate.

From Aug. 8-14, Whitcomb was hot, hot enough to be rated the best third baseman in Minor League Baseball and make the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week — his second time earning the honor in two seasons.

Whitcomb slashed .450/.542/.850 through 20 at-bats in six starts. The righty slapped two home runs and two doubles while driving in four runs and scoring seven of his own. To make things better for himself, the 2020 fifth-round pick struck out and walked at the same rate with four apiece while also collecting three stolen bases along the way.

Whitcomb hit safely in five-straight games after opening August with a .199/.269/.345 on the season for Double-A Corpus Christi. The 23-year-old is clicking on all facets with multi-hit games and with his speed on the base paths.

