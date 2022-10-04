Astros' Wagner, Schreiber Flash Power Tools in Arizona Fall League Debut

The Arizona Fall League kicked off Monday, and for the Surprise Saguaros, Will Wagner and Scott Schreiber showed impressive exit velocities as the only two Houston Astros prospects to play in the season opener.

Starting at third base and hitting sixth, Wagner went 1-for-5 with a triple, scoring twice on the afternoon. The lefty struck out once but flashed exit velocities of 104.6 mph and 102.4 mph, the latter coming on on his fifth-inning triple — which had the second-longest distance of the contest (419 feet).

Houston Astros Prospect Scott Schreiber Maya Carter/Asheville Citizen Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Behind Wagner, Schreiber started at first base. Highlighted by his power tool, the righty smoked the fastest exit velocity of the night at 108.8 mph on a groundout. Schreiber ended his debut going 2-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, two RBI and one strikeout.

Under manager Mickey Storey, former Astros infielder Jake Elmore is the hitting coach for the Saguaros. Elmore — who is now the Clearwater Threshers hitting coach — once caught and pitched in a game for Houston in 2013.

