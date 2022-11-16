Astros Release Three International Prospects

After struggling in the Dominican Summer League, Chanderson Perez, Normar Torres and Brayan Nolasco were all released by the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Playing for the DSL Astros Blue and the DSL Astros Orange, the trio never made it stateside.

Perez was signed out of the Dominican Republic in October 2019. The righty didn't make his debut until 2021 due to a cancellation of the 2021 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pitching in just six relief appearances in 2021, Perez allowed two earned runs on eight hits and 10 walks to his eight strikeouts in just seven innings of work. Although his ERA looked promising, the righty was sneaking out of jams.

Entering his first full season this past summer, Perez couldn't find a groove. He pitched 23 innings out of relief to a 6.26 ERA with 20 strikeouts to his 10 walks. Now 21 years old, a lost season put Perez back in regards to success.

Torres was a different case. The righty received a 60-game suspension without pay in March after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

“I feel very good," Torres said after signing with Houston in September 2021. "I thank God for everything, and I am grateful to the Houston Astros for giving me the opportunity to show my talent.”

Torres made just two appearances for three innings of work in 2021 while not returning for the most recent season. The righty threw just 23 pitches in his first professional stint.

Signed to a contract in January 2021, Nolasco played two seasons in Houston's system. The outfielder slashed .152/.280/.199 with just five extra-base hits in 88 games played the last two years.

