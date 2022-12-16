Astros Sign Three International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts

As noted Thursday, the Houston Astros signed international free agent Cristopfer Gonzalez, the brother of High-A Asheville infielder Cristian Gonzalez, but the club also added two other prospects: shortstop Jhon Diaz and right-handed pitcher Jank Pichardo.

"Scouts told me (Gonzalez) is a very skinny kid but with good frame," Dominican Summer League Astros Blue manager Manuel Alfonsin said. "He's a corner outfielder that can hit the ball hard with average contact and runs average with long strides. He's the kind of kid that we need to put some weight on and see where it goes"

Diaz, a 6-foot, 162-pound infielder, is from Havana, Cuba, joining Houston's system at 17 years old. The righty hasn't been assigned to an affiliate yet, but on a normal trajectory, he will start in the DSL with one of the two Astros teams.

The Astros are now at 21 Cuban-born players in their system, following the addition of Diaz, who left Cuba in 2019. Francys Romero reported Friday that Diaz signed for $30,000.

Pichardo measured out at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, hailing from Santiago, Dominican Republic. The 18-year-old is likely on the same trajectory as Diaz, starting his professional career in the DSL.

Under Major League Baseball ruling, un-signed players are allowed to work out at clubs' Dominican Republic academies for a specific number of days. These three were officially signed Thursday.

Around the Farm

Victor Diaz, an Astros prospect in the Dominican Summer League, slashed .271/.367/.424 with three home runs and four doubles in 35 games this season. The 21 year old is the brother of Yainer Díaz, one of the Astros' three 40-man rostered catchers.

DSL Astros Orange hitting coach Elvis Rodriguez noted this Thursday. Following his first season coaching in the organization, Rodriguez couldn't provide an update on his role in 2023 spring training.

