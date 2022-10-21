Source: Astros Top Prospect León to Play in Puerto Rican Winter League

Skip to main content

Houston Astros prospect Pedro León will play for the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Puerto Rican Winter League.

After dipping into a summer funk, Pedro León caught fire at the plate in the latter months of the season, improving his plate discipline after he came off the injured list. 

And looking to keep his bat on the right track for a Major League call-up in 2023, the Houston Astros prospect will play for the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Puerto Rican Winter League, a person familiar with the system told Inside the Astros.

León slashed .228/.365/.431 across 115 games for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys this season. The righty missed time with a facial injury after being struck in the face by a pitch Aug. 6.

In his return, León didn't find much success after starting his first week back with an OPS north of 1.000. He posted a .701 OPS after being activated from the injured list, totaling 17 hits with eight being for extra bases.

In the field, León is no longer an option at shortstop. His arm strength led to an opportunity to return to the position, but errors and inconsistencies pushed him back to the outfield. But in late May, León was granted a start at second base, and from there, he started 20 games at the position.

León will join Astros bench coach Alex Cintrón — who will manage the club after Houston's postseason run. High-A Asheville hitting coach Rene Rojas and pitching coach Jose Rada will also be on staff with Cintrón.

