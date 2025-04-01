A's Found Cool Way to Honor Ricky Henderson During Home Opener
The Athletics are in Sacramento this season and, frankly, haven't been doing anything right as a franchise for quite some time. But on Monday night during their home opener, they scored some points.
To honor franchise legend Ricky Henderson, every player on the A's wore No. 24 on Monday night, which was a very nice tribute to the Hall of Famer.
Very cool.
Henderson died in December at 65 years old following a battle with pneumonia. MLB's all-time runs and stolen bases king, he spent 14 seasons with the A's in Oakland.
In 2009, Henderson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after garnering 94.8% of the vote on the first ballot. It was an easy call, as he was a 10-time All-Star.
