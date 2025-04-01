SI

A's Found Cool Way to Honor Ricky Henderson During Home Opener

Athletics players on opening night at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.
The Athletics are in Sacramento this season and, frankly, haven't been doing anything right as a franchise for quite some time. But on Monday night during their home opener, they scored some points.

To honor franchise legend Ricky Henderson, every player on the A's wore No. 24 on Monday night, which was a very nice tribute to the Hall of Famer.

Very cool.

Henderson died in December at 65 years old following a battle with pneumonia. MLB's all-time runs and stolen bases king, he spent 14 seasons with the A's in Oakland.

In 2009, Henderson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after garnering 94.8% of the vote on the first ballot. It was an easy call, as he was a 10-time All-Star.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

