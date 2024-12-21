Rickey Henderson's Family, Athletics Share Statements on Death of Baseball Legend
Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder Rickey Henderson died on Friday at the age of 65, the Henderson family confirmed on Saturday.
Henderson, who is Major League Baseball's all-time leader in runs scored and steals, had been battling an undisclosed illness.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my husband, Rickey Henderson. A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul. Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind," Pamela Henderson said in a statement on behalf of the family. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and heartfelt memories from family, friends, and fans — all of which have brought immense comfort. We also extend our sincere gratitude to MLB, the Oakland A's, and the incredible doctors and nurses at UCSF who cared for Rickey with dedication and compassion. Your prayers and kindness mean more than words can express.
"In this difficult time, we kindly ask for your respect and privacy as we adjust to life without Rickey, holding on to the legacy he left for all of us."
The Oakland Athletics also released a statement on Henderson's passing.
"Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time. His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves, and his records will forever stand atop baseball history. He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A’s fans over his 14 seasons wearing the Green and Gold. For those who knew him personally, Rickey was much more than a franchise icon and a Baseball Hall of Famer. He was a friend and mentor to every player, coach, and employee who passed through the Oakland Coliseum or played a game on the field that came to bear his name.
"We are shocked and heartbroken by his passing. His loss will be felt not only by A’s fans but also by baseball fans around the world. The entire A's organization sends its sincere condolences to Rickey’s family and loved ones at this time."
News of Henderson's death shocked baseball fans everywhere on Saturday, a very sad day for the sport.