Five A's players who have really established themselves in 2024
With only six games remaining, the Oakland A’s will soon cap their 57 season stay in Oakland. In a rebuilding year, they saw a lot of potential and promise from several players who seized the opportunity to establish themselves as key contributors. In what will be a new era in Sacramento, it still remains to be seen which players will still be donning the green and yellow next year but on this year’s squad, there were several players who instilled hope for the future.
Brent Rooker was undeniably the team’s biggest star, even propelling himself into the conversation of being one of the league’s best, leading the team in every major hitting category. And while Rooker’s dominant season was certainly one to remember, there were other players as well who produced when called upon, adding even more life into the lineup. Here are five other players who became stars in Oakland this season.
Shea Langeliers, C
Last season, Langeliers displayed a lot of power, hitting 22 home runs with 63 RBI, but only hit .205, struggling to consistently get base hits. But this year, Langeliers has managed to find more balance in his game while also continuing to be a dominant defensive catcher, currently having a .224 average while having hit 28 home runs driving in 75 with a career best .736 OPS. Despite having a farm system that is littered with talent at catcher, Langeliers is still only 26 and has earned his right to be the guy of the future.
Lawrence Butler, RF
At the start of the year, Butler was struggling, hitting just .179 at the end of June. But beginning in July, Butler has been a different player, now possessing a .265 average with 22 home runs and 57 RBI, hitting .363 for the month of July with 10 of his home runs and 27 of his RBI coming in that month as well. In fact, 18 of his 22 home runs came within a two month span, as he also hit eight in the month of August with another 18 RBI. Despite his big-time production only occurring in smaller doses this season, what he showed during that span has him on pace to be the team’s starting right fielder to begin next year.
JJ Bleday, CF
After struggling to be a consistent presence at the Major League level early in his career, the former fourth overall pick out of Vanderbilt has had a coming out party in Oakland this year, becoming the team’s starting center fielder. He's enjoyed a career-high in every single stat category, including games (153), at-bats (550), home runs (20) and RBI (57). For the season, he currently has a .245 batting average and a .775 OPS, which are also career bests. Once a promising young prospect, Bleday has broken out and lived up that notion this year.
Mason Miller, RP
Making his debut in 2023 as a starter, the A’s converted Miller into a relief pitcher prior to the start of the season, and the move has proven to be the best thing for him as the second year man has dazzled as the closer, making his first all-star team as well. With an ERA of 2.34 and a WHIP of 0.85 in 52 games, he has established himself as one of the best relievers in baseball. Under team control for a while, Miller should expect to be the backbone of the bullpen for years to come.
Osvaldo Bido, SP
Spending his rookie year with the Pirates last season, Bido’s first season in Oakland saw the 28-year-old show extreme flashes of promise, pitching in 16 games with nine starts, having a 3.41 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. He's also become a solid strikeout pitcher, striking out 63 batters in 63.1 innings pitched. Pitching is key to winning games, and having an arm in their rotation that they can rely on in Bido will be crucial during the rebuild.