InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

2020 Will See if This Group is Manager Bob Melvin's Best Athletics Team

John Hickey

However the 2020 Major League Baseball season plays out, this much is certain – it won’t be anything close to the season the Oakland A’s had envisioned.

The A’s were ready to put what they felt was possibly their best team under Bob Melvin forward for 162 games. They were built for the long run, mostly young and healthy and talented.

“We’ve been waiting for this group to come together,” manager Bob Melvin said this week. “What our front office has been good at is making the adjustments along the way and making us better along the way, and this is where we are.

“We have our best guys here now. Our best young pitching prospects (Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk) are here, and our best young position players have had a couple of really good years under their belts now.”

As recently as the 2016 and 2017 season, the A’s were an under-.500 club with some decent veterans. But as the A’s brought in some of the gems of their minor league system, players like Yonder Alonso, Jed Lowrie, Ryon Healy, Josh Reddick, Rich Hill, Sonny Gray and Sean Doolittle.

All of those guys have big league jobs now, just not with Oakland. Doolittle won a World Series ring last year with the Nationals. Reddick won one with the now scandal-plagued Astros in 2017.

Hill didn’t get a ring, but it was hardly his fault – he made three World Series starts for the Dodgers and had a 1.80 ERA in those games 2017 and 2018 Fall Classics. Gray didn’t make it past the American League Championship Series with the Yankees after leaving the A’s, but he emerged last year as an ace with the Reds, winning an All-Star berth.

So the A’s unloaded some talent from teams that weren’t winners. As they were doing that, they began to promote from within, adding to an offensive core that included shortstop Marcus Semien and left fielder/DH Khris Davis with first baseman Matt Olson, third baseman Matt Chapman, center fielder Ramon Laureano and infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder.

And they went outside to add right fielder Stephen Piscotty, left fielder Robbie Grossman. They brought in a veteran starting pitcher, Mike Fiers, who was the ace of the staff last season. Liam Hendriks reinvented himself as the closer, and the additions of Yusmeiro Petit and Joakim Soria helped to solidify the bullpen.

The capper was the second half of the 2019 season, when Luzardo, picked up when Doolittle was dealt to the Nationals, and 2016 first-round draft pick Puk, both of them highly regarded left-handed starting pitchers, made their big-league debuts.

Another young pitcher, Frankie Montas, acquired in the Hill/Reddick traded with the Dodgers, put together All-Star numbers (9-2, 2.70) before being hit with a PED suspension that is in his past. Yet another young pitcher, Sean Manaea, came back from arthroscopic shoulder surgery to go 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in September.

Entering 2020, these were players who had put together back-to-back 97-win seasons. And these were the players, A’s management felt, that were ready to put the hurt on the rest of the American League.

The trouble was, the window of opportunity probably wasn’t going to last more that one season.

Semien will be eligible for free agency after the season. The same for Hendriks. Ditto Fiers. So, the No. 3 man in the 2019 MVP voting, the most established starting pitcher and the closer all could be gone after this year.

And now that this season is reduced from 162 games to 60 games, no one could blame the A’s if they were to feel time was slipping away.

Melvin isn’t going to obsess about the reduction down to 60 games. He is aware, however, that the A’s of the last two years have been basically .500 teams over the first 60, and then have been as good or better than anyone else the rest of the way.

“We feel like even if we were playing 162, this would be our best chance,” he said. “We know we have to start better, and I believe we will. We don’t have to make adjustments for that, we just have to play up to our abilities.”

Asked if he believe the 2020 squad was his best A’s team yet, Melvin paused.

“We’ll see. It’s very talented,” he said. “Is it better than the 2013 team (96 wins and the AL West champs)? You know, this team has ability. It has the potential to be better than last year’s team, and that team won 97 games.”

As always, as with every other MLB team, Oakland’s future depends on health. The A’s rotation was beaten up by injuries and suspensions last year, but everybody is healthy, even Puk, who was shut down in spring training, but who will come to camp this week healthy. Luzardo, who would have been in the rotation last year had he been healthy, is good to go, too.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics' List of 42 Players Reporting to Coliseum This Week Has No Surprises

The Oakland Athletics announced the first 54 members of their 60-man roster for the 2020 season Sunday. There were no surprises, and the empty roster spots can be filled over time by trades, free agent signings or additions of young prospects.

John Hickey

OTD in 1996, Athletics Tied MLB Record With Seven Hitters Blasting Homers

Although the Oakland Coliseum was a launching pad as it was being remodeled for the Raiders in 1996, when the Oakland Athletics tied a Major League record with seven different players hitting homers, that feat came on the road, in Anaheim in an 18-2 win over the Angels.

John Hickey

Would Having Athletics Games Up on a Drive-In Screen in Coliseum Parking Lot Be a Winner?

There has been some preliminary talk about having one of the Coliseum's two large parking lots turned into a drive-in theater, both for movies and for church services. We take it a step further. What about having A's games on the big screen with cars socially distanced in the Coliseum parking lot? The Coliseum Authority will consider it.

John Hickey

Athletics' Semien Won't Be Surprised if More MLB Players Take a Knee in 2020

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien, was a teammate of Bruce Maxwell when the A's catcher became the only Major Leaguer to follow Colin Kaepernick take a knee in a protest against police violence and racism. That was in 2017, and no MLB player has done it since Semien suggests now that more MLB players may be ready to follow Maxwell's lead.

John Hickey

Athletics Considering a Return to Bay Area Radio As 2020 Season Gets Going

The Oakland Athletics had planned to go with a streaming-only service, TuneIn, this season, rather than a standard radio broadcast. But as the delayed season begins to take shape for a July return, there is a report that the club is looking for an over-the-air radio partner.

John Hickey

While Some AL West Teams go with Six Starters, Melvin Says Athletics will Stick with Five

While the Angels and Mariners will be going with six-man starting rotations this year, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin says the A's will keep with five. Mike Fiers, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk will get the call.

John Hickey

Coliseum Authority Boss Doesn't See Athletics Moving to New Park for 2023

Henry Gardner, the interim executive director of the Coliseum Authority, the group that runs the Coliseum complex, says he doubts the Oakland Athletics will be able to move into new digs at Howard Terminal for the 2023 season, and 2024 might be up in the air, too.

John Hickey

As Athletics Finalize 60-Man Roster, Recent Draftees May Be Part of the Mix

The Oakland Athletics will have between 40-42 players at the Coliseum starting next weekend, part of a player pool of 60 players. As part of the greater pool, the A's are considering bringing in one or more of their recent draftees. The 60-man list must be finalized by Sunday.

John Hickey

Athletics' DH Khris Davis, Healthy Once More, Won't Feel Pressure as Part of Potent Lineup

The 2019 season was a major falloff for Oakland Athletics DH and 2018 AL home run champion Khris Davis after a summer full of injuries. He expects to rebound, but he's not feeling the pressure to carry the team's offense. Manager Bob Melvin sees a return to health will do the trick for Davis.

John Hickey

No Innings Restrictions for Athletics' Rookie Starters Jesus Luzardo & A.J. Puk

One impact the Major League Baseball shutdown during the COVID19 coronavirus pandemic has had on the Oakland Athletics is that they now longer have to worry about overworking rookie lefties Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk. Manager Bob Melvin says the 60-game season means the kids can be turned loose.

John Hickey