InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

A Good Draft Behind Them, Athletics Turn Attention to the Undrafted

John Hickey

The 2020 draft is in the rear-view mirror, and while the Oakland A’s like the group of five players – three collegiate pitchers, one collegiate center fielder and high school catcher Soderstrom, who was the first-round pick – the work has hardly begun.

As Oakland director of scouting Eric Kubota pointed out on a conference call after the club finished up its draft with 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher Stevie Emanuels out of Washington, the third-to-last player taken in the draft, the acquisition of players has only just begun.

In normal years, there would have been 35 more rounds of players coming after Emanuels, but with Major League Owners attempting to rewrite the game by cutting the draft to just five rounds, those 35 rounds worth of players – and more – are out there.

Not since 1965, the last year before the draft was instituted, are there so many free agents on the market. 

“There’s a lot of `gotcha’ created on our board,” Kubota said. “We started this spring preparing for a normal 40-round draft. So, we’ll see how this all shakes out. There are going to be 30 teams trying to sign the same bunch of guys.”

Kubota, who says he doesn’t see the club putting any of the players drafted or the yet-to-be-signed free agents landing on the 20-man taxi squads that are being proposed as owners and players negotiate the possible start of a shortened season, also says he doesn’t know how many free agents the club might sign.

“We’ve talked about guys in generalities,” he said. “Now that we have specific names to go over, we’ll probably have a better idea (soon).”

The A’s are likely to continue to try to seek out pitching in the free agent market, knowing that pitchers from their own Tim Hudson to the Mets/Angels/Astros/Rangers Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan didn’t get drafted in the first five rounds.

Just on the Baseball America list of undrafted players, there are nine pitchers – three collegians and six high schoolers – available who had been ranked in the top 100.

At the top of the high school list are three preps from Florida, RHP Carson Montgomery (40th ranked), RHP Victor Mederos (59) and RHP Alejandro Rosario (60), followed by Georgia RHP Ty Floyd (59), Florida RHP Tommy Mace (75) and California LHP Ricky Tiedemann (80). Collegiate pitchers on the list include Ohio State LHP Seth Lonsway (74), East Carolina RHP Gavin Williams (81) and UC-Irvine RHP Trenton Denholm (97).

Under baseball’s new rules, free agents can be signed for a maximum deal of up to $20,000. With a normal schedule ahead of them, the A’s would probably want to sign about 40-45 of the free agents to stock their minor league system.

But as owners are attempting to trim the number of minor league franchises and with no minor league seasons taking place or likely to during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear how many players the club eventually will sign.

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of the draft:

1 Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock High. He has big power, is likely to hit for an average and has a strong throwing arm. The only downside is his prior commitment to UCLA, but the A’s are confident they can get him signed.

2. Jeff Criswell, RHP, Michigan. His velocity this season ticked up a bit to 97 mph, and while he was off to a bit of a slow start this season with the Wolverines, last year he was an All-Big-10 performer with a 7-1 record and 2.72 ERA with 116 strikeouts with 106 innings.

3. Michael Guldberg, CF, Georgia Tech. He was a DH for most of last year after suffering a shoulder injury, but Kubota says the club sees him as a center fielder. He doesn’t have much power but he has speed and a .465 on-base percentage, so he could be a rally-starter at the top of the lineup.

4. Dane Acker, RHP, Oklahoma. A strong thrower who bounced from college to college to college, he threw a no-hitter this year with one walk and 11 strikeouts against LSU. That performance was deemed the 2020 season’s best single collegiate pitching performance by Baseball America.

5. Stevie Emanuels, RHP, Washington. A reliever for his first two seasons with the Huskies, he got off to a torrid start this season before college baseball was shut down. He’s 6-5 and 210 pounds, and he said his goal is to add some weight and strength going forward.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics 2nd-Round Pick Criswell Exits Michigan With a Flourish

Jeff Criswell, who moved from the bullpen to the rotation for the Michigan Wolverines, was the second played taken in the Major League draft by the A's. He spent some of his recent downtime organization a surprise graduation ceremony for some of his senior buddies, who wouldn't otherwise get one thanks to the pandemic.

John Hickey

Has a Mini-Field of Dreams Helped Develop the Athletics Next Star?

Oakland Athletics pitcher and former first-round draft pick Daulton Jefferies first met current A’s No. 1 pick Tyler Soderstrom on the Soderstrom almond farm, part of which has been carved into a baseball field. He’s seen Soderstrom develop, and predicts great thing for Oakland’s top 2020 draft pick.

John Hickey

Athletics Use 26th Pick for Turlock Catcher Soderstrom, Hope to Keep Him From Going to UCLA

Tyler Soderstrom, taken by the Oakland Athletics with the 26th pick in the draft, had been going to UCLA. The Turlock High star not will have to choose between the pro game and the Bruins.

John Hickey

Athletics Missed Out on Some Greatness in 2010 MLB Draft

The Oakland Athletics took outfielder Michael Choice with the 10th pick in the draft a decade ago. The players they passed up for a player who has been out of MLB since 2015 included some of the game's best, including starter Chris Sale, outfielder Christian Yelich, starter Jacob deGrom and shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

John Hickey

Mike Norris Remembers Athletics' Claudell Washington as a Great Player and Great Friend

Claudell Washington, who didn't play baseball in high school but who spent 17 seasons playing in the Major Leagues, died Wednesday from prostrate cancer. His minor league roommate, Mike Norris remembers his friend's sense of humor and his dedication to baseball.

John Hickey

Athletics' Dorfman Set Stage for Current Crop of MLB Mental Skills Coaches

Major League Baseball teams and players are relying on mental skills coaches more than ever in this time of pandemic and protest. It all started in 1984 when the A's hired Harvey Dorfman, who stet the stage for all those who followed.

John Hickey

Coliseum Is Ready For Athletics to Host MLB Games Without Fans

Coliseum Authority executive director Henry Gardner said if Major League Baseball players and owners get around to scheduling a shortened season for 2020, the Coliseum is ready to host the A's. He says the expansive confines of the Coliseum makes it easy to hold games with no fans in the stands.

John Hickey

Athletics Eckersley Growing Impatient With Owners & Players Not Getting Deal Done

Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame reliever Dennis Eckersley says Major League Baseball team owners and players need to get a deal done, and done now, to get baseball up and running for the 2020 season. He sees the future of baseball being on the line.

John Hickey

Athletics Minor Leaguer Doesn't Envy Players in 2020 MLB Draft

Right-handed pitcher Dominic Yearego was an undrafted signee by the A's exactly a year ago today and had a nice first season. The way the draft has been shortened to just five rounds, however, he suspects he wouldn't have gotten a chance if the draft had been five rounds last year.

John Hickey

The Calendar Shows Athletics Players Losing Much-Needed Playing Time

The Oakland Athletics, like all other teams, are getting older while they sit out during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. For the average player, not being able to play will impact future earnings and could increase the possibility of a shorter career.

John Hickey