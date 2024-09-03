A's Bringing Former Greats For Alumni Sundays vs. Yankees, Tigers
With the regular season winding down, we are in the final month of Oakland A's baseball. For the past few months, the team has been bringing in former A's legends to participate in "Alumni Sundays," and the final two events now have guest lists.
This coming Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the A's are bringing in Eric Byrnes, Adam Rosales, and Dallas Braden. Earlier this year Byrnes said that getting to a game would be easier for him with the A's planned move to Las Vegas since he lives in Tahoe now, so the reception he receives could be interesting.
Adam Rosales and Dallas Braden are both beloved by A's fans, though their claims to fame are quite different from each other. Braden famously threw a perfect game on Mother's Day back in 2010, the 19th perfect-o in MLB history. Last season Braden was in the booth to call Domingo Germán's perfect game when the New York Yankees visited Oakland.
Rosales was known for his hustle--especially on home runs--but his claim to fame to the larger baseball world came in 2013 when he was DFA'd by the A's on July 31, claimed by the Texas Rangers on August 2, then DFA'd by Texas on August 5, only to be claimed by the A's on August 8. Of course the A's also DFA'd him two days later and he was back with Texas on August 12. He last played in 2019 and is currently a hitting coach for the A's in the Arizona Complex League.
The final Sunday the A's will play in Oakalnd comes against the Yankees on September 22, and will feature a pair of World Series champions and an AL MVP. Miguel Tejada, Terry Steinbach, and Carney Lansford will be on hand for that one.
The way that Alumni Sunday works is that fans get a chance to meet these A's legends up close during an autograph session in the Eastside Club. The session begins at 11:35 a.m. and lasts approximately an hour. The players will be signing pre-produced 5x7 autograph cards, and no personal items are allowed to be signed.
It also sounds as though the best way to secure a place in line and assure yourself of an autograph is to arrive early, and also use the BART ramp entrance to the ballpark, which limits the amount of walking that needs to be done to get to the Eastside Club.