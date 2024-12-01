A's Daily Walkoff: The Franchise Saves Leaderboard
The Athletics have had a number of tremendous pitchers in their history, which dates back to 1901. Today's Daily Walkoff had some interesting categories, including the top six pitchers in team history in wins and the top six in saves.
Here is the board for today, along with a link to play along yourself.
The player we're going to focus on today is Billy Taylor, and along with a story, you'll get a little hint. Taylor was a relief pitcher for the Oakland A's beginning in 1994 when he made his MLB debut at the age of 32. It was also arguably his best season with the rookie posting a 3.50 ERA and a 127 ERA+ across 46 1/3 innings.
His 1995 campaign was wiped out due to a knee injury.
In 1996 he was sent to the minors to begin the season, but ended up getting into 55 games and becoming the team's closer, notching his the first 17 saves of his career. He would hold that role while racking up 73 innings in both 1997 and 1998 and continuing to pitch well, and holding ERAs of 3.82 and 3.58.
At the Trade Deadline in 1999, Taylor was traded to the New York Mets in exchange for a 26-year-old Jason Isringhausen, and a 32-year-old Greg McMichael. Isringhausen would take over the closer role, sealing up eight saves in 1999, and then collecting 33 and 34 saves in 2000 and 2001 when the A's were at the height of their powers.
Isringhausen held a 0.00 ERA against the New York Yankees in the ALDS in four appearances split between the two seasons, collecting three saves.
Following the '01 campaign, he was granted free agency and ended up signing with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he would snap up 217 saves through 2008.
Both players are listed on today's Daily Walkoff, and they were at one time traded for each other. In fact, that was a common practice for the A's of that era. The club traded for closer Billy Koch to replace Isringhausen, and he collected 44 saves for the A's in his one season with the club. He was traded to the Chicago White Sox in December of 2002 in a deal that landed the A's their next closer, Keith Foulke.
Foulke would lead the league with 43 saves in 2003, but that would also be his final season with the club. He would sign with the Boston Red Sox following the season, giving way to Octavio Dotel in Oakland, who in 2005, gave way to a 21-year-old Huston Street.
The A's have had some pretty good closers in their time, and the list included in today's trivia challenge doesn't include Grant Balfour or Liam Hendriks, but one day in the not-too-distant future Mason Miller could be one of the answers. He is currently 47 spots behind No. 6 on the A's all-time saves leaderboard.
For those that are looking for the answers to today's Daily Walkoff, here it is.
The saves leaderboard reads: Dennis Eckersley (320), Rollie Fingers (136), Billy Taylor (100), Huston Street (94), Andrew Bailey (75), Jason Isringhausen (75).