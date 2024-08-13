A's Fans Next Potential Protest at...An Art Museum?
Last December when the A's needed some good news, the newspaper in Las Vegas ran a piece about how the A's (proposed) ballpark would feature pieces of art from Oakland A's owner John Fisher's personal collection. This announcement was ridiculed, and left fans asking if the team would be hanging up all of the renderings the club has produced since Fisher bought the team a couple of decades ago.
The Fisher family loves art, and are big contributors to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA). They even have their own collection of pieces at the museum, and are featured on SFMOMA's website.
Recently, A's fans started posting on social media that there is a new addition to the museum that fans may want to know about: An upcoming exhibition called "Get in the Game" which will celebrate the people and culture of Bay Area sports. They're also looking for fan-made artworks.
"On September 1, 2024, we invite artists to bring their works to share during a one-day display in SFMOMA’s Gina and Stuart Peterson White Box. At 3 p.m., artist David Huffman will select up to fifteen works as finalists for possible presentation in Steps Coffee, on Floor 2, from October 2024 to February 2025."
Huffman, the person selecting the works, was born in Berkeley and lives in Oakland, so there may be a chance for some "SELL" centric pieces to be featured at one of Fisher's personal interests. While it's not stated, and art is subjective, an "FJF" piece is not likely to be selected.
For those interested in participating, here is how this all works, according to the SFMOMA:
Logistics
Upon arriving at the museum on September 1, 2024, please show your artwork to the ticketing staff to receive complimentary admission for two to SFMOMA for the day.
Works not selected as finalists will be returned to artists at 4 p.m. on September 1, 2024. Finalists not selected for presentation will be returned to artists by October 1, 2024.
Design Considerations
We welcome artworks of any kind and have some flexibility for larger pieces, but we suggest the following parameters to best fit the presentation space of Steps Coffee:
2D Works:
Suggested maximum measurement: 28 x 17 inches
3D Works:
Suggested maximum measurements: 12–15 in. height x 2 in. depth x 24 in. width
Video and digital photos:
Selected video works will be presented on a 109” monitor with no sound output. Suggested runtime for video is under five minutes.