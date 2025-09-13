A's Get Boost From Unlikely Source Against Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds have plenty of fight and fire in them, with their playoff hopes still alive. The New York Mets lost to the Rangers this evening, extending their losing streak to seven games. That helped the Reds out, so by game time in West Sacramento, they were only one game back of a Wild Card spot.
For a team hanging on, this added even more fuel to their fire. That fire, however, was put out in the first inning, with Lawrence Butler's solo shot to center field on the third pitch he saw from starter Brady Singer.
Things weren't smooth from the start for A's starter J.T. Ginn, though, who got into trouble immediately in the first inning, walking the first two batters. He got out of the jam with a heads up play by third baseman Darell Hernaiz to get the lead runner out at third base, and followed that up by striking out Tyler Stephenson, escaping the inning with no damage done.
Ginn dodged more trouble in the second inning with three consecutive strikeouts after allowing a leadoff triple. In the top of the fifth, two back-to-back walks prompted a mound visit with A's trainer and manager Mark Kotsay, and Ginn was removed from the game with what was later disclosed as a right calf cramp.
He was replaced by Tyler Ferguson, who pitched a scoreless 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, and Hogan Harris to follow suit, with one inning and no runs allowed.
The A's bullpen has certainly been strong in their supporting role, especially on a night where they were needed to pick up innings after J.T. Ginn's exit. Speaking of picking up, Carlos Cortes has picked up this A's offense on numerous occasions this year, and tonight he started in left field after Tyler Soderstrom was scratched from the starting lineup with groin tightness.
Cortes' solo homer in the bottom of the third extended the A's lead 2-0 and provided just what the A's needed to excite their dugout and give the pitchers the confidence they needed to go out and pitch scoreless innings. He hit his second homer of the night in the bottom of the eighth inning, on a fantastic night for the A's outfielder.
What's most impressive about Cortes is that he has now made it into 31 games total, going 22-for-67 (.328) with a .343 OBP and three home runs since making his MLB debut in late July. 12 of those at-bats have come as a pinch hitter, and he's gone 4-for-12 in those spots, with a pair of singles, a double and a homer. He's just prepared whenever his name is called.
The Reds had plenty of action on the basepaths tonight, but the A's played solid defense and were able to pitch around trouble, even as the game went on. A double steal of second and third base in the eighth inning showed aggression by Austin Hays and Spencer Steer, but did not rattle Justin Sterner at all, as he was able to get Ke'Bryan Hayes to ground out to end the inning.
The A's will look to continue their strong pitching and offense on Saturday night, as Luis Severino will take the mound for the A's against the Reds' Hunter Greene in a big matchup in West Sacramento. First pitch is at 7:05 PDT. The A's will also be inducting The Big 3 of Tim Hudson, Mark Mulder, and Barry Zito into the team's Hall of Fame beforehand.