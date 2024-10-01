A's have three nominees for All-MLB
The Oakland Athletics have three nominees for the recently established All-MLB team, with DH Brent Rooker, catcher Shea Langeliers, and closer Mason Miller all representing the A's on the ballot.
The way this works is similar to the All-Star game, which certainly puts the A's players at a distinct disadvantage, given that the club just said goodbye to their home of 57 years and the fans they'll be playing in front of next season haven't seen them play live yet. Coming up with votes could be tricky, but luckily, the fan votes only count for 50%. The other half of the voting is done by a panel of experts.
Shea Langeliers finished the 2024 season with a career-high 29 homers, hit .224 with a .288 OBP and held a .738 OPS. Among catchers, he ranked second in homers to Seattle's Cal Raleigh, and seventh in OPS. It was a solid year for the A's backstop.
Mason Miller burst onto the scene early this year by striking out all of New York to close out a series win, and immediately the national media had him being traded at the deadline. Turns out the A's like having him around too, and he finished the year with Oakland, collecting 28 saves, posting a 2.49 ERA across 65 innings, complete with a 0.88 WHIP and a .160 batting average against.
Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase finished with 47 saves, a 0.61 ERA, and a 0.66 WHIP, so he seems like a lock for the First Team honors, but Miller could certainly be in the mix for Second Team with his season holding up against the rest of the competition.
Then there is Brent Rooker, who was somehow left off the All-Star team. LIke Miller, there seems to be a clear favorite for First Team honors, given that Shohei Ohtani put up MLB's first 50/50 season as the Los Angeles Dodgers' DH. The Second Team honor will likely be between Houston's Yordan Alvarez and Oakland's Rooker.
Rook finished the season off batting .293 with a .365 OBP, .927 OPS, 39 home runs and 112 RBI. The RBI total is tied for the fourth-most in all of baseball, while the home runs rank fifth and the OPS ranks eighth. He was one of the best hitters in baseball this season, and since he was left off the All Star roster completely, he deserves to have his season recognized in some way.
The last A's player to be added to the All-MLB team (which again, started in 2019) was Liam Hendriks back in 2020. That was also the only time that the A's have had anyone named to the First Team, after both Hendicks and Marcus Semien were named to the Second Team in 2019.
If you would like to vote for the trio of A's, or any other players, you can do so here. Voting ends on Friday, October 11 at 12 p.m. ET.