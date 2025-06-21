A's Hiding Signed Mason Miller Bobbleheads Around Sutter Health Park on Sunday
The Athletics unveiled in a TikTok post that there will be signed Mason Miller bobbleheads hidden around Sutter Health Park on Sunday. That is the same day that fans in attendance will be able to grab their own Miller bobblehead, but a select few that arrive early and scout the park will be able to snag the signed versions.
If you're on the hunt for one of these bobbles, gates open to the public an hour and a half before game time, and two hours beforehand for season ticket holders. First pitch against the Cleveland Guardians is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT), so right around 11:30 a.m. (PT) would be when the gates open.
Miller was the A's All Star representative last season and held a 2.49 ERA across 65 innings of work in his first year as the team's closer. He finished with 28 saves in 31 opportunities and has become one of the team's cornerstone players.
This season at Sutter Health Park, he also has a new entrance. When he's set to come into the game, the lights go out, fire graphics appear on the ribbon boards around the ballpark, and his walk-out song, "Burn it to the Ground" by Nickelback blares over the sound system. As he begins running, the lights begin flashing.
A lot of closers have entrances that are similar these days, but Miller is the first A's player with the lighting effects added in.
Since he can touch 104 miles per hour and his walk-out song is Burn it to the Ground, the ball that he's throwing for his bobblehead has some flames on it as well. It's not quite a full fireball, but you get a good sense of what to expect when facing the A's closer, based on the bobble.
As for the hiding spots, it appears as though one is hidden among some plants, one is under a random seat, and another is down the left field line where the fence meets the railing. The fourth one that is shown is in a little ledge above one of the painted tile pillars, and the final one is in a tree out on the berm.
To get a better sense of where all of those locations are and where you should dash first, the video gives fairly clear indicators as to where they'll be if you're familiar with the ballpark.