A's President Dave Kaval Resigns
Dave Kaval has resigned as the A's team president ahead of their move to West Sacramento for the 2025 campaign. Below is the press release the team sent out that announced the shake-up.
Dave Kaval, President of the Athletics for the past eight years, announced today that he is resigning to pursue new business opportunities in California. His last day with the team, which is in the process of building a new ballpark in Las Vegas, will be December 31, 2024.
“We are grateful for Dave’s contributions and leadership over the past eight years. He guided our organization through a period of significant transition, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment to the team,” said A’s Owner John Fisher. “As we look ahead to the next chapter of our franchise, the team will continue to grow under new leadership, driving the organization toward success during our interim years in West Sacramento and at our new home in Las Vegas.”
Sandy Dean, a longtime business partner with the Fisher family, will serve as Interim President. Dean has worked with the A’s since John and his family became owners in 2005. The club will begin a search for a new leader in the new year.
Kaval said that, given the substantial progress toward the team’s move to a new, state-of-the-art ballpark in Las Vegas, “I will be staying in California to explore new opportunities at the crossroads of business and government. I am grateful to A’s ownership for the opportunities they have given me.”
Kaval, 49, served as the seventh president of the Athletics in the franchise’s 123-year history. The franchise was founded in Philadelphia in 1901.
Prior to his role with the A’s, Kaval served as president of the San Jose Earthquakes, where he played a pivotal role in the development of PayPal Park, home of the Earthquakes and Bay FC.
Kaval has also served as vice chairman of the San Jose Sports Commission, board member of the San Jose Chamber of Commerce, member of the San Mateo County Workforce Investment Board, and Executive Committee member of the Bay Area Council. He has also taught Sports Management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business for the past decade.