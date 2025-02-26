A's Rotation Hopefuls Set to Pitch Against Seattle Mariners
The Sacramento Athletics have their rotation more or less set as we begin spring training, but today's pitcher pairing is an interesting one, because both guys look to be vying for the fifth spot in the starting five.
Starting today's game against the Seattle Mariners will be Joey Estes, who will be followed by Mitch Spence. Both guys were added to the rotation last season when injuries began to pile up, and each made over 20 starts for the A's, so they both have experience in the role.
Sometimes you can look at which pitcher is actually starting the game in camp, and that could provide a clue, but in this case Estes getting the nod could be so that each player gets a fair shot, with Spence also working out of the bullpen to begin last season while Estes was starting in the minors. Spence has more experience in that role, and would figure to have more success coming in second.
As of right now, it feels as though Spence may have the edge in this battle for the fifth spot, mainly because of two factors. The first is that Estes had a 24.6% ground ball rate, one of the lowest in baseball. Heading to Sutter Health Park, the A's aren't quite sure how the park will play and may be more inclined, if things are close, to give the role to a guy with more ground balls.
The other factor is pretty simple. Estes held a 3.26 ERA at home in Oakland, but a 6.90 ERA on the road. While his FIPs weren't nearly as far apart (4.58 to 5.32), the A's won't be playing at the Oakland Coliseum in 2025, so those home numbers aren't likely to repeat.
Behind Estes and Spence today will be Mason Barnett and Noah Murdock, two former Kansas City Royals prospects, and Jason Alexander. The Mariners will be countering with George Kirby, Carlos Vargas, Neftali Feliz, Hagen Danner, Tyler Cleveland, and Peyton Alford.
While spring games don't count against the team's regular season record, the A's and Mariners will square off in Seattle to open the season. With the A's looking to make a statement in 2025, having a good showing against a divisional foe to kick off the season would be a huge confident boost.
Severino Scheduled for A's Debut Thursday
Luis Severino is scheduled to make his debut in the green and gold on Thursday against San Diego. He'll be followed by J.T. Ginn, Brady Basso, José Leclerc, Tyler Ferguson, and Tanner Dodson.
Ferguson and Leclerc seem to be the only two pitchers on that list destined for the 26-man roster to open the season as things stand, while Ginn and Basso represent depth in both the rotation or the bullpen as the year goes on.