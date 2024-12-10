A's Season Tickets Go on Sale, with Added Caveats
Athletics season tickets for their inaugural season in Sacramento went on sale yesterday, but there are a couple of caveats.
The first is that the packages that are currently available are solely for a full regular season slate of games, which will include 81 home contests, beginning on March 31 against the Chicago Cubs. According to the A's website, Legacy Club and the Gilt-Edge Club packages are already sold out, leaving the Solon Club and regular seating available.
Ticket packages start at $5,670 for seats down the first base line, near the berm in right field. Tickets right behind home are listed at $11,340 in the sixth row, while the most expensive seats still available are going for $13,770 right behind the A's dugout on the third base line. Those prices range from $70-170 per game.
For the first year in Sacramento, these games will likely be at capacity most nights, regardless of the price. As of right now, there are no single game tickets available for purchase, though those will likely begin to become available on secondary websites closer to when the season begins.
The other large caveat that is mentioned in the FAQ section is actually something that we reported back in September, and that is that there is no guarantee that any potential postseason games will be played in Sacramento.
The website poses the question: "How will postseason tickets work if "home" games are played at an alternate facility?"
The response: "In collaboration with MLB, we hope to bring postseason games to Sacramento. If "home" games are played at an alternate location, A's season ticket members will have priority to purchase tickets."
As we said back in September, this does not mean that the A's will be playing postseason games elsewhere necessarily, just that there is no guarantee that they will take place in Sacramento.
From a purely business perspective--and keep in mind that John Fisher, the owner of the A's, just moved his team out of Oakland for business reasons--hosting postseason games at a larger ballpark would make sense. Instead of 14,000 ridiculously, borderline unaffordable, tickets being available, the A's could charge a little less in a 30,000+ seat venue.
The way that could end up shaking out would be to wait and see if the San Francisco Giants make the postseason. If they are also playing in October, then the A's may be forced to play in Sacramento. If the Giants fail to qualify, then their park could be made available with the help of MLB. They could also attempt to schedule the games on different days if the A's and Giants both qualify to appease both clubs.
It's hard to imagine that the A's would return to Oakland for these games, even though the Coliseum will be available, because the field has been converted into a soccer pitch, and the same quality that has been a mainstay of the park for all of these years with head groundskeeper Clay Wood in charge just wouldn't be there. Of course, it's possible, but not likely.