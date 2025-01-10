A's Showcase Return of Big Jersey Letters in Sacramento
Before the 2024 season, Major League Baseball turned to Fanatics to make "new and improved" team jerseys. However, once the jerseys were released for the players in Spring Training, complaints started raining down on Major League Baseball and Fanatics. There were many problems that upset the fans, and even the players complained about it on social media.
The new jerseys were an attempt to make the player's jerseys more "breathable." But, this came with a ton of negatives for the players in the 2024 season. The white jerseys were see-through, and players would sweat through the grey jerseys.
It was a total disaster for Fanatics. In addition, the new jerseys took away the big beautiful letters on the back of the jerseys, and were replaced with small letters for the player's last names.
After dealing with the small last name lettering in 2024, the old lettering is scheduled to return in 2025. In a recent Instagram post from the A's, JP Sears was seen wearing a jersey with the old big letters on his back, which is a welcome sign, given the outcry from fans last season.
Speaking of jerseys, we're still waiting to see what the A's road grey jerseys will look like when they start playing in Sacramento. The previous version that the team has worn had "Oakland" across the chest in green and gold lettering, but with the Athletics not using a city designation during their time in Sac Town, then the city name is out the window.
One option would be to just have "Athletics" across the chest in both the home whites and the road greys. They'll also have an alternate jersey to worry about, with the kelly greens being some of the most popular jerseys in all of baseball, but again, they had "Oakland" on them. They could keep the kellys and change the script, or they could end up bringing back an old favorite.
In recent years the A's have also worn a gold alternate and a dark green alternate jersey, each with "A's" on the left side of the chest. That would be the easiest way to take care of this situation and create a little diversity in the jersey lineup, instead of three different jerseys that all say "Athletics" on them.
This small change to the uniform lettering will be a lot more pleasing to the eye while watching the 2025 A's make a run in the AL West.