A's Shuffle Uniform Numbers
During the 2024 campaign, Mitch Spence donned the number 40 for the Oakland Athletics, but as you may have heard, the A's made a big signing this winter, bringing aboard Luis Severino for a franchise record three years and $67 million. Severino has famously worn the No. 40 his entire career, and given that contract, he's not the one that's changing his number.
Instead, that will be Spence, a Rule 5 draftee ahead of the '24 campaign. He'll be moving from 40 to No. 28, according to the A's roster page. Matt Olson donned 28 from 2017-21, followed by Billy McKinney in '22, Manny Piña for a couple of games in '23, and Daz Cameron last season.
Jeffrey Springs, the other big addition to the starting rotation, will be keeping his No. 59, which he first wore in the big leagues as a member of the Boston Red Sox for the 2020 campaign, then continued that through for four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Gio Urshela's has worn seven different numbers in his career, but according to the team page he's going back to the No. 13, which he wore at the beginning of last season when he was with the Detroit Tigers. This will also be the first time that he has repeated a number on a new club.
There are still a few players on the roster that have not been given numbers just yet, including CJ Alexander, a September waiver claim from the Kansas City Royals, and Denzel Clarke, who was just added to the A's 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.
There will also be a few new pitchers in camp that currently lack uniform numbers, with Justin Sterner, Noah Murdock, Anthony Maldonado, Ryan Cusick, and Gunnar Hoglund in need of some digits.
Sterner and Maldonado were each waiver claims in November, while Murdock was the A's Rule 5 selection just a few weeks ago. All three figure to be in the bullpen mix in camp. Cusick and Hoglund were both added to the 40-man this winter, with Cusick coming over in the Matt Olson trade, and Hoglund as the main piece of the Matt Chapman deal.
Everyone will have their numbers decided in the coming weeks as the preparations for Spring Training begin.