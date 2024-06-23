A's Trade for Jordan Groshans
The Oakland A's have traded J.D. Davis and cash considerations to the New York Yankees in exchange for 24-year-old Jordan Groshans.
Davis signed with the A's after the San Francisco Giants released him during spring training, following the club's signing of third baseman Matt Chapman. Davis played in 39 games with the A's and hit .236 with a .304 OBP, a .670 OPS, and four home runs. He began the season as Oakland's third baseman, but Abraham Toro solidified himself at the position as the season continued. Davis began playing more first base before Tyler Soderstrom solidified himself over there.
Davis was designated for assignment by the A's on Tuesday, June 18, and the A's either had to release him or trade him. WIth the Yankees losing Anthony Rizzo to a fractured arm for the foreseeable future, adding Davis gives them a veteran option at first.
For the A's, they get a former first round pick in Groshans, who was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. The Jays traded him to Miami in August of 2022 for a pair of relievers (Zach Pop and Anthony Bass), and then called him up to the big leagues in September.
Groshans went 16-for-61 (.262) with a home run and 13 strikeouts in 17 games with the Marlins and spent all of 2023 in Triple-A. He was placed on waivers in February and claimed by the Yankees.
New York started him off in Triple-A to begin the year where he hit .228 with a .302 OBP in 17 games, primarily as the team's first or third baseman. He was then demoted to Double-A in late April and has hit .234 with a .314 on-base in 33 games.
A's manager Mark Kotsay told reporters before Sunday's game that Groshans will be assigned to Double-A Midland for his new club and will be playing shortstop every day. Since leaving the Jays system, Groshans hasn't played much short, but that had been his main position with Toronto when his bat was quite a bit better. The A's are presumably hoping that a return to short may unlock something with his bat.