AEW Stars, AL MVPs to Attend Fans Fest in Oakland
On Saturday, March 1, fans around Oakland will gather for the latest installment of Fans Fest. Last year's version wasn't the first, but it was certainly the most successful as estimates of between 15,000-20,000 fans showed up to make their voices heard as the Oakland Athletics embarked upon their final season in The Town.
This year, the guest list is even more impressive, but we'll have to wait and see how many people show up without the backdrop of relocation firing them up.
Topping the list of attendees are a slew of former Oakland A's, with former American League MVPs Jose Canseco and Miguel Tejada headlining the former players that will be in attendance. Former A's that will also be in attendance are Ruben Sierra (whom the A's received for Canseco), Lance Blankenship, Jemile Weeks, Stephen Piscotty, and Daulton Jefferies.
Blankenship was on the 1989 World Series team, along with Canseco, but they won't be the only World Series winners at Fans Fest. Oakland Ballers manager Aaron Miles will also be there, along with 2025 Ballers Tyler Lozano, Connor Sullivan, and Michael O'Hara.
The Oakland Soul will also be sending out three of their top stars, including team captain Sam Tran, 2023 Oakland Soul Player of the Year, Miranda Nild, and 2024 Oakland Soul Player of the Year, Henar Urteaga.
For the wrestling fans out there, AEW is also sending three of their stars to Fans Fest, with Bay Area native Powerhouse Hobbs, Dustin Rhodes, and Harley Cameron scheduled to appear. Cameron most recently wrestled Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) at Grand Slam Australia. The trio will be doing a segment on the outdoor stage from 12:15-12:30.
AEW will be putting on their weekly Saturday show, Collision, at the Oakland Arena at 4:30 p.m. (PT). Tickets will also apparently be discounted with the promo code 30PROMO.
In addition to all of the great guests, there will also be booths set up including (but not limited to) by the San Jose Sharks and Barracuda, the Stockton Ports, and Cal Athletics.
The complete schedule is available at FansFest.Info.