Arenado and Chapman: Former Teammates Always Putting on a Show

John Hickey

One of the great things about watching the A’s and Rockies play, which they do tonight and tomorrow afternoon, is the chance to watch the third base matchup.

Colorado’s Nolan Arenado has won seven Gold Gloves at third and is a five-time All-Star. Chapman has made one All-Star team, has won two Gold Gloves and has won the last two Platinum Gloves as the best defensive player at any position in the American League.

Coming into this season, Arenado has 40 defensive runs saved since 2017. Chapman had 34 last year alone.

More than that, they know each other well, dating back to when they were kids.

Arenado, who was a senior shortstop at Southern California’s El Toro High when Chapman was a sophomore. El Toro’s coach then was Mike Gonzales, who only played Chapman at shortstop when Arenado was pitching.

And so, El Toro has produced back-to-back Gold Glove third basemen.

“I don’t think that’s ever happened,” Gonzales said in 2018. “It would be a great marketing tool for our program, wouldn’t it?”

This much is for sure. Both men play mean defense. Chapman admits of no shortage of confidence in his defense. That’s due in part to because he creates his own confidence.

“For me personally, when you put that work in, that’s where the confidence comes from,” he said. “Confidence isn’t always just because of success you have, it’s because of the work you put in and you feel comfortable enough that you trust yourself to just go out and play.”

Chapman has only two full seasons in the big leagues, but if he keeps up the pace he’s on, he could be seen as a once-in-a-decade defensive wonder. His range on foul balls in the vast tundra that is the Oakland Coliseum is unmatched. His arm unleashes lasers. His ability to grab a ball on the fun and get off a throw is spectacular.

And then there is how deep he plays. He is so confident in his ability to charge even the slowest of rollers that it allows him to play far behind the bag. And that enables him to have that extra inch or two to cut off balls that look like they should be hits. Pitchers love him for that. Managers, too.

Petit-Led Bullpen Has Athletics at 3-1 Even As Coronavirus Concerns Accelerate

Led by Yusmeiro Petit, who pitched in all three of the Oaklnad Athletics wins over the extended weekend, the A's bullpen is setting the pace in the early going for Oakland, which shut out the Angels 3-0 Monday.

John Hickey

Marlins aren't on Athletics' Schedule, but they Suddenly Have a Huge Impact on it

The Oakland Athletics have to treat the COVID-19 outbreak the Miami Marlins are going through as if it could happen to them. Manager Bob Melvin says the A's have to do better at social distancing and doing their jobs in the age of a pandemic.

John Hickey

As MLB's COVID-19 Crisis Expands, Athletics Are Watching, Waiting and Crossing Fingers

With the news that the Miami Marlins have had an explosion of COVID 19 cases while on the road in Philadelphia, Oakland Athletics players are watching from afar and remain committed to keeping on playing as long as that's on the agenda.,

John Hickey

Fortunes Swing Wildly in AL West as Athletics win, but Astros, Rangers & Angels Develop Starting Pitcher Issues

The Oakland Athletics scored five runs in the first off Angels starter Shohei Ohtani, making his first start since 2018. He didn't get anyone out. And while the A's won, 6-4, the Astros lost Justin Verlander and the Rangers lost Corey Kluber to injuries. Meanwhile, the A's are close to getting prized rookie Jesus Luzardo back.

John Hickey

For a Season Athletics' Laureano was Never Sure Would Happen, He's off to a Great Start

Oakland center fielder Ramon Laureano has gotten two hits in each of the first two games. He said it's not enough to be considered a hot start, but compared with the rest of the A's, he's a volcano. A's runners have reached base 25 times total in the first two games of the season, six of those, almost one-quarter, have been Laureano.

John Hickey

Bassitt Goes into Monday Start Missing Both Athletics' Fans and Fellow Starters

With baseball being played in empty stadiums, Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt says he's come to realize he underappreciated fans and the energy they provide. And he's not going to have easy access to the A's other starters during the game with them being back in the empty stands and away from the dugout. He's always relied on being able to chat them up during games, but the pandemic has taken that away.

John Hickey

Luzardo's Three Innings Saturday has him in Line for a Move to the Athletics Rotation

Jesus Luzardo, who missed most of the Oakland Athletics Summer Camp after testing positive for COVID-19, made his first appearance of the season Saturday with three scoreless innings. Those 44 pitches could set him up for a move to the starting rotation very soon.

John Hickey

Pinder has a Chance to Make Athletics Platoon Plans at Second Base Vanish

After starting Friday against a left-handed, the right-handed hitting Chad Pinder was in the lineup again Saturday against a righty. While Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin has talked about a platoon at second base, more important is going with a hot bat, which is what Pinder has been through Summer Camp.

John Hickey

Social Distancing Loses First Confrontation With Celebrating an Athletics Walkoff Win

The Oakland Athletics played the first extra-inning game with the new runner-on-second-base rules, and the A's got a walkoff grand slam from Matt Olson to beat the Angels, 7-3. Olson was greeted by a swarm at home plate, which is exactly what social distancing guidelines are designed to prevent.

John Hickey

Athletics Turn Extra Inning Rule Upside Down with Olson's Defense and Power

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson turned the extra-innings rule on its head with a defensive play in the top of the 10th, then hit a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the inning as the A's won their 2020 opener, 7-3 over the Angels.

John Hickey

