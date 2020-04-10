InsideTheAthletics
A's and Giants Could Be in Same Division Under New Plan to Restart Baseball

John Hickey

It turns out that playing an entire short season in Arizona isn’t the only option Major League Baseball is considering.

A second plan would have the Oakland A’s and the San Francisco Giants realigned into the same division as MLB’s longstanding American League/National League would be shelved for the remainder of the 2020 season with baseball being truncated thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, all 30 big league teams would move to their spring training sites in Arizona and Florida to play out the regular season in games played with no fans in the stands. It is apparently one of several plans under consideration, including one that came out earlier this week in which all 30 teams would crowd into Arizona for the 2020 season.

Under consideration is a setup in which the A’s and the Giants would become divisional rivals for a year, joining the Cubs, the Diamondbacks and the Rockies in a division based around the northeast part of Phoenix’s Valley of the Sun.

It would make for some short drives. The A’s train in Mesa’s HoHoKam Stadium, which is 3.2 miles from the Cubs’ Sloan Park, 8.7 miles from the Giants’ Scottsdale Stadium and 11.5 miles from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, a complex on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land just outside Scottsdale that is shared by the Rockies and the Diamondbacks.

Of course, the Diamondbacks have Chase Field, their regular-season home, nearby, and it might become a factor. It might be used by the Diamondbacks, or it might be used on a rotating basis by all teams, given that it has a roof and could comfortably host day games in the Arizona summer where it’s common for 100-plus degree temperature days to stretch out over three months or more. It’s 17.5 miles from HoHoKam.

According to USA Today, this plan would allow teams to return to their spring training bases for about three weeks of Spring Training II, then stay put as baseball transitioned into regular season play. Because there are an odd number of teams (15) in each state, there would be doubleheaders played almost daily. One plan would have the A’s playing a dozen games against each of the four other teams in its division and six games against the other 10 teams for a total of a 108-game season.

Here’s how the Cactus League might sort out:

Northeast: Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Oakland A’s.

West: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels.

Northwest: Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals.

A potential Northeast division including the A’s would likely see Oakland as a preseason favorite with the A’s coming off a 97-65 season and with almost all of the key players back and healthy. The Diamondbacks (85-77) and Cubs (84-78) also finished last season with winning records. The Giants (77-85) and the Rockies (71-91) did not.

According to Nightengale, the designated hitter would be used by all clubs and the post-season could range from a 30-team tournament to a more standard division winners and wild card teams. 

Luzardo Represents A's in `MLB The Show' Competition

Rookie starter Jesus Luzardo will be one of 30 Major League players to take place in an `MLB The Show' video game competition that will be livestreamed and which is designed to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs. It starts this afternoon.

John Hickey

Athletics Franchise Valued at $1.1 Billion by Forbes

The Oakland Athletics currently rank 26th among the 30 MLB teams in value in the annual ranking by Forbes. The Yankees, at $5 billion, are far and away the most highly valued.

John Hickey

Any Revamped MLB Schedule Likely to Do the A's a Favor

Originally the Athletics were supposed to open in April against some of MLB's best teams. Should the season start in June, Oakland is likely to have a much softer schedule.

John Hickey

Is an Expos-Like Future Awaiting the A's?

The 1994 Expos were loaded and a World Series contender when a strike ended the season. Montreal never made it to the Series. The A's are loaded in 2020, but there is no baseball now. And the possibility that there won't be a season means a World Series chance could elude the Athletics the way it did the Expos.

John Hickey

Athletics Bench Coach Christenson Sees Open Questions About a Potential Spring Training II

Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson sees Arizona heat and the need for extra spring pitching as problems that have to be solved as baseball tries to return post COVID-19.

John Hickey

How Will MLB Make Up for the Sounds of Silence in Empty Stadiums?

Baseball is as much an auditory experience as a visual one. If baseball returns from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic with games played without fans in attendance, you can count on the experience being substantially different

John Hickey

MLB Gets Its Hopes Up for a May/June Return, but the Reality Remains Stark

Player availability, stadium availability, TV revenue availability and all that Arizona heat make for formidable roadblocks to getting MLB games up and running in the Phoenix are in the next month or two.

John Hickey

A's Appear Ready to Dip into Dominican Republic for Big-Money International Signing

Pedro Pineda, a 16-year-old center fielder from Santo Domingo, is likely to come out of the international signing period with over $4 million from the Oakland Athletics. Baseball America predicts he will be the most highly paid player from this year's international free agent signing period.

John Hickey

Al Kaline's Impact Stretched All the Way to Oakland and the A's

Detroit Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline, who died Monday, commanded the respect of Oakland A's manager Billy Martin and Bob Melvin for the way he played the game and for the way he carried himself.

John Hickey

Should Athletics, Giants be up as neutral-site hosts for MLB as Neutral Site Locations for Possible Postseason?

The Coliseum and Oracle Park have good enough weather histories to be put in the running if baseball ever gets around to having playoffs post-COVID-19 coronavirus.

John Hickey