InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

As Athletics Finalize 60-Man Roster, Recent Draftees May Be Part of the Mix

John Hickey

When the Oakland Athletics finally gather at the Coliseum next weekend, they figure to have only about two-thirds of the players allotted to them on hand.

Major League Baseball is coming back, and the deal between the owners and the players calls for a roster of up to 60 players. General manager David Forst said Wednesday he expected to have only about 42 players on hand as Oakland baseball starts back up.

The A’s will eventually get to the full 60, but those select 42 are the only ones expected to be in the competition for one of the 30 roster spots to start the season. The 30-man roster will last for 15 days, then drop to 28. Two weeks after that, the roster will be down to 26, which was the number expected to be in play this season before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Even while the A’s will wait to physically add the other 18 or so to what Forst is calling the “player pool,” the club has to make a decision on just who those players will be soon. A finalized list of the 60 must be submitted to the MLB offices by Sunday.

And there may be some new faces in that group.

Originally, when it the plan was calling for a 50-man pool, the A’s weren’t going to bring any of their recent draftees or non-drafted signees aboard. Even now they may not, but the expansion of available slots in the pool by 10 has the A’s front office at least considering it.

“We haven’t finalized that group yet,” Forst said Thursday afternoon via text. “(There are) lots of variables being considered.”

To this point, the A’s have announced the signing of three drafted players, right-handed pitcher Jeff Criswell from Michigan, outfielder Michael Guldberg from Georgia Tech and right-handed pitcher Dane Acker from Oklahoma, the second, third and fourth picks.

They would seem to be the likeliest to make the cut, although if the club can sign first-round choice Tyler Soderstrom, a high school catcher out of Turlock High, rather than see him take a scholarship to UCLA, they might want to bring him in just to get a first whiff of the professional experience.

Meanwhile, the chosen 42 will assemble either on July 3 or July 4. The date is flexible both in terms of making sure the Coliseum is up to health and safety codes in a time of pandemic and making sure that all players, coaches, staff and other workers get tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We do have a working list,” Forst said. “We’re expecting somewhere between 40-42 players for spring training, and the rest will report to are alternate site, whenever that is.”

Although nothing has been finalized, the A's player pool is expected to be based at the A's California League home in Stockton. That's 70 miles due east of Oakland; the MLB has mandated the auxilliary player group must be within 150 miles of the big-league ballpark.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics' DH Khris Davis, Healthy Once More, Won't Feel Pressure as Part of Potent Lineup

The 2019 season was a major falloff for Oakland Athletics DH and 2018 AL home run champion Khris Davis after a summer full of injuries. He expects to rebound, but he's not feeling the pressure to carry the team's offense. Manager Bob Melvin sees a return to health will do the trick for Davis.

John Hickey

No Innings Restrictions for Athletics' Rookie Starters Jesus Luzardo & A.J. Puk

One impact the Major League Baseball shutdown during the COVID19 coronavirus pandemic has had on the Oakland Athletics is that they now longer have to worry about overworking rookie lefties Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk. Manager Bob Melvin says the 60-game season means the kids can be turned loose.

John Hickey

Athletics GM David Forst Still Working on How to Get Baseball Up & Running in Midst of Pandemic

Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst says that the ucrrent plan is to have the A's players, 42 of them, report to the Oakland Coliseum on July 3. Figuring out ways to make social distancing meaningful in teh time of a pandemic is a work in progress.

John Hickey

While Astros May Play in Front of Fans, Athletics & Dodgers Fans Won't Get a Chance to Weigh in on Houston's Sign-Stealing

It seems that the Texas goverment is leaning toward allowing some percentage of fans into statdiums to watch the Astros and Rangers. Not so in California, so Houston many not hear from hostile Athletics and Dodgers fans, both of whom are still burning over Astros sign-stealing scandal of 2017.

John Hickey

MLB is Back, But There's Going to be an Entirely Different Look to Parts of Season for Athletics and Everybody Else

A flurry of one-time rules have been put into place, but we really don't know how they will play out once the players are on the field and games count. The advent of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has led to changes that will impact the way we watch games and what we expect to see on our TVs and pads.

John Hickey

Athletics Must Up Their Performance Level with the MLB Schedule Set at 60 Games

The Oakland Athletics have mostly been a second-half team during the last 22 seasons since the start of the Billy Beane era; the first 60 games haven't been particularly kind to them. With the 2020 season cut to 70 games, the A's will have to start the season the way they've played down the stretch.

John Hickey

The Athletics Have Paid Their Rent on the Coliseum, But They Might Ask for a Refund

The Oakland Athletics, who had withheld their $1.25 million 2020 rent on the Coliseim that was due April 1, have paid up with the season upon us. The A's are letting the Coliseum Authority know that they might be asking for a refund, depending on how things go.

John Hickey

MLB Players and Owners Finally Get It Together to Craft a 60-Game Season Starting July 24-26

While negotiations over health and safety issues have kept the deal from being finalized, Major League Baseball will see teams gather on July 1 to return to training. The A's will set up shop with about 60 players at the Coliseum.

John Hickey

Building a Ballpark in an Age of Social Distancing is a Challenge for Baseball Going Forward

The Oakland A's and the Tampa Bay Rays are likely to be the next Major League Baseball franchises to build a new stadium. By definition those facilities won't be like recent stadiums because for the first time social distancing issues brought on by COVID-19 have changed what a ballpark needs to be. The A's may have to rework their designs for a Howard Terminal park they optimistically hope is up and running in 2023.

John Hickey

Athletics Sign Criswell, Guldberg, Acker from 5-Man Draft Class of 2020

The Oakland Athletics, having signed their second, third and fourth picks in the June draft, will continue to work on getting first-round pick Tyler Soderstrom, a high school catcher from Turlock to strike a deal.

John Hickey