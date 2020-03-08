InsideTheAthletics
A's Can't Afford Blown Save Issues Again in 2020

John Hickey

Just how exactly did the A’s win 97 games last year?

This was a team with 31 blown saves. Thirty. One. Blown. Saves.

Only one other team in Major League Baseball matched that total last year, the Boston Red Sox. The Sox outscored the A’s by 56 runs and barely broke even, getting 84 wins and finishing nowhere near the playoffs.

But the A’s won 97 games despite it all. When Oakland won 97 games the year before in 2018, they were more on point, with just 18 blown saves, the tied for the fifth-best total in baseball.

To win 97 with all that shaky bullpen work underscores just how good Oakland was offensively, defensively and starting. To be fair, the A’s did have 10 walk-off wins, tied with Tampa Bay for the most in the American League, and had 44 come-from-behind wins, also the most in the AL.

The A’s had five different pitchers with five or more blown saves: closer Liam Hendriks (seven) and Joakim Soria, Ryan Buchter, Blake Treinen and Lou Trevino (five each). Hendriks’ total is counterbalanced by his overall record, 4-4, 25 saves, a 1.80 ERA and an All-Star berth. Buchter and Treinen have moved on, but the A’s will need better work out of Soria (2-4, 4.30) and in particular Trivino (4-6, 5.25).

As the San Francisco Chronicle pointed out, the A’s have had Trivino move from the first-base side of the putting rubber to the third-base side.

“It’s a little different look for him,” manager Bob Melvin told the A’s media. “We felt like with his mechanics, that would be a little bit easier for him to throw strikes.”

For his part, Trivino is still making the adjustment. He’s pitched in five spring games, a total of five innings and has allowed five runs, a 9.00 ERA.

One of the key setup men in the A’s run to 97-games in 2018 (8-3 .292 ERA and four saves in 74 innings over 69 games), Trivino is spending the spring looking to get back to the pitcher he was in 2018.

“Right now, some of my off-speed (pitches) kind of spins on me, I think because of the rubber change,” Trivino told the paper. “It’s kind of readjusting my sights to have everything look sharp.”

Soria’s spring hasn’t been notably better. He brought a 9.00 ERA into Sunday, when he threw one scoreless inning in the A’s 11-3 win over the Brewers in Mesa, Ariz., pitching out of a two-on, two-out jam in the fourth to keep the game close when the A’s were trailing 2-1. In three Cactus League games to date, he’s thrown two innings, allowed three hits, three walks and struck out three.

Melvin would like to see Trivino’s mental focus get back to being where it was in 2018.

“Sometimes that second year for a player can be tough,” the manager said earlier in the camp. “That first year came pretty easy for him. I don’t think it’s a stuff thing. It’s just that sometimes mentally it came so easy for you. Then you start to struggle and you start to doubt yourself a little bit.

“I think it’s more between the ears. But going through that will make him better going into the season.”

Who's Going to Catch on with the A's?

Austin Allen, Jonah Heim have both gotten off to fast starts for the 12-7 Athletics in the competition to back up projected starting catcher Sean Murphy.

John Hickey

Could A's Turn Strikeouts Into Wins in 2020?

The A's pitching staff may have more high-strikeout arms this season than in any time in Oakland history. Or in Philadelphia or Kansas City history, to be clear.

John Hickey

Barrera Makes Good Impression Before Being Sent Down

A hot start and consistently good at-bats from Luis Barrera got the outfielder good reviews before he was one of four players sent down to the minors by Oakland Saturday.

John Hickey

The Evolution of Manaea's Slider Continues

A new grip inspired by pitching coach Scott Emerson has Sean Manaea getting more movement from his slider as pitch experimenting continues in Athletics spring camp.

John Hickey

Puk's Chances of Opening in A's Rotation Dim

Rookie left-hander A.J. Puk's shoulder is OK, but he may not be built up enough to begin the season in the Athletics' rotation. Chris Bassitt is likely first up if Puk isn't rotation-ready.

John Hickey

Jefferies Tops Latest List of A's Demotions

Former Cal starter Daulton Jefferies could be a member of the Athletics rotation once he fully recovers from Tommy John surgery. For now, however, it's Triple-A Las Vegas.

John Hickey

Laureano has Laser-Like Focus on World Series

Ramon Laureano has played little more than one full season in the Major Leagues, but he sees the Athletics as having one goal this season. That's playing all the way through October.

John Hickey

Faster start essential for A's 2020 hopes

All three AL division champs are on the schedule in the first three weeks, and the Athletics know they have to start more quickly if they're going to keep up.

John Hickey

A's Send Down Gossett, Holmes and Kaprielian

Three pitchers who have some home of pitching in Oakland later this season among the first players cut from the Athletics' camp.

John Hickey

A's Look to Put Astros in Rear-View Mirror

Just making the playoffs is no longer good enough for the Oakland Athletics, who have set their sites on the AL West title and beyond.

John Hickey