A's Get Good News on Webster Garrison

John Hickey

The A’s community are getting some good news on minor league coach and manager Webster Garrison in his battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Writing on Twitter, Garrison’s fiancée, Nikki Trudeaux wrote “He’s coming back to us” just days after Garrison went on a ventilator in a hospital near his home in Louisiana.

In saying that Garrison is “turning the corner,” Trudeaux continues to ask for nightly prayers for the 54-year-old former second baseman, whose major league career lasted five game for the A’s in August of 1996.

“Web was 100% dependent on the ventilator yesterday morning, 80% this morning and now 60% tonight,” Trudeaux posted on Tuesday. “His respiratory blood work came back really good, too. He’s coming back to us y’all. Keep praying.”

Trudeaux has also tested positive for the coronavirus, but her symptoms to date have been relatively mild. She clearly is feeling much more optimistic than last week when she wrote “The love of my life is on a ventilator in the hospital, fighting for his life, and I can’t even be at his side.”

For the last 22 seasons Garrison has been working with the A’s in a number of roles. He was the manager of the Class-A California League Stockton Ports in 2019 and was due this season to manager one of Oakland’s rookie-league teams in Arizona. He was with the A’s in spring training as a coach.

The A’s haven’t officially announced Garrison’s condition, saying only that a minor-league staff member had tested positive and was under hospital care. The press release said the club is “following MLB suggested protocols CDC guidelines and local public health recommendations for care.

“During this pandemic,” the release read, “the health and safety of our players, employees, and community is our top priority. We are in this together and will get through this together.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the A’s believe that Garrison’s exposure to the coronavirus occurred after he left the A’s minor league complex on March 13, after the A’s and the rest of baseball shut down major and minor league operations as part of the battle against the pandemic.

Since Garrison landed in the hospital, Trudeaux has called for friends and family to call out his name in prayer each night at 10 p.m.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Tip of the Hat to the Return of Crash Davis, Willie Mays Hayes, Roy Hobbs, Sidd Finch and Friends

The Daily Journal in Tupelo, MS, uses April Fools Day's list of sports transactions to salute some of the greatest names in sports fiction.

John Hickey

A's Stars Among Those Missing Out on Prime Time of Their Playing Careers

While the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has kept all baseball players on the shelf, those aged 26-29 like the A's Sean Manaea, Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and A.J. Puk are sitting idle during what should be, statistically, their most productive time.

John Hickey

An A's Link From the 1918-19 Flu to the COVID-19 Pandemic of Today

Athletics' broadcaster Ken Korach's father was born in the age of the Spanish Flu and is hanging in there in the coronavirus frenzy sounding us. But in an age of social distancing, Ken and Simon Korach can only connect by telephone.

John Hickey

Curt Schilling Big on Twitter but Short on Memory in Attacking A's Fans

Uber conservative former pitcher uses his favorite social media platform to lash out at two of his least-favorite targets: Athletics fans and the Oakland Coliseum.

John Hickey

It's Been a Roller-Coaster Time for Athletics' Closer Liam Hendriks

The COVID-19 coronavirus shut down baseball, has taken the life of a close friend and has one of the A's most-liked minor league coaches fighting for his life. Closer Liam Hendriks is trying to cope and is thankful for the work medical specialists are turning in.

John Hickey

Minor League Lifestyle Underscored by News of $400 Weekly Payments

Fans' reaction to the $400 per week Major League Baseball is planning to give minor leaguers during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown is a lesson in how little those players actually make.

John Hickey

A's Fans had Warm Welcome Planned for Astros

Banners, signs, noise and inflatable trash cans were on the agenda for the Houston Astros arrival, which has been put off indefinitely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Hickey

MLB's Newest Battle is Over the Ethics of Tommy John Surgery in a Time of Pandemic

With elective surgeries being shut down nationwide while the medical community gears up in the ongoing struggle to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, should pitchers be having this particular elective surgery done?

John Hickey

Coliseum Being Looked at as a Site to do Battle with Coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday afternoon that the Oakland Athletics home, as well as Sacramento's Sleep Train Arena and the Los Angeles Coliseum, could be set up as medical facilities as California battles for enough hospital beds.

John Hickey

On his Birthday, Here's a Look at the People Who Have Helped Define the A's Billy Beane

Athletics' executive vice president Billy Beane has been running things in Oakland for two decades now. On his 58th birthday, we thought we'd take a look at the people around him, both inside and out of baseball, who have helped define him for us.

John Hickey

