InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

A's, Home Plate Project Donate to Battle Hunger in a Time of COVID-19

John Hickey

With some members of the community facing food shortages, the Oakland A’s have donated $17,000 to the Alameda County Food Bank.

The donation is designed to support the Oakland Unified School District’s (OUSD) emergency meal program during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The money will help purchase items for OUSD’s “Grab and Go” meal service. Oakland Unified students or their families, and Oakland children 18-and-under can pick up breakfast and lunch meals for free at one of a dozen locations throughout the city. These meals meals will be in available while shelter-in-place orders remain in effect.

Families can pick up several days’ worth of food at a time on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-noon at these locations.

“This is an unprecedented time in our community, and we must continue to come together to help those who are most vulnerable,” Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval said in a statement. “We are grateful for the continued work of Oakland Unified School District and the Alameda County Community Food Bank to combat childhood hunger in our community during this time.”

The grant is part of the Home Plate Project, a partnership between Major League Baseball, Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation, and Big League Impact, which was founded by St. Louis Cardinals’ pitcher Adam Wainwright. A’s outfielder Stephen Piscotty is one of 50 big league players serving as Home Plate Project ambassadors.

The donation is part of a continuing community outreach by the A’s.

In March, the A’s made a $100,000 donation to the Alameda County Food Bank to support its work to fight heightened food availability issues in the East Bay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders.

The club, which later made a 300-pizza donation to doctors, nurses and healthcare staff at Kaiser Permanente medical center in Oakland, also launched a fundraising page – www.gofundme.com/AthleticsFoodBank – where fans can make a donation to the food bank.

Individually, A’s closer Liam Hendriks and his wife, Kristi, provided lunch for City of Oakland police officers and staff and last Thursday and did the same for City of Alameda police officers and staff last Friday.

And on Wednesday, center fielder Ramon Laureano celebrated Jackie Robinson Day by providing lunch for healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente and at 24 Oakland Fire Department stations.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A's Laureano Steps up for Oakland Heathcare Workers and Firefighters

Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano celebrated Jackie Robinson Day Wednesday with donations of food to Oakland firefighters and Kaiser Permanente personnel.

John Hickey

Athletics, Giants Agree to Participate in COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing

Oakland and San Francisco are two of 27 MLB teams who will contribute to a study of about 10,000 persons as medical investigators search for just how many Americans have developed coronavirus antibodies.

John Hickey

Sports Bosses Are Part of Government's Reopening Advisory Panel. Really.

White House calling on MLB's Rob Manfred, NFL's Roger Goodell and NBA's Adam Silver as part of the voices to help reopen the country seems an odd option.

John Hickey

It Seems As If Astros, Athletics Would Do Battle As AL West's Top Rotation

Houston has two aces in Verlander and Greinke, but the Athletics have young guns in Manaea, Montas, Puk and Luzardo and the depth that could be crucial if MLB takes up a condensed schedule.

John Hickey

Remembering Dave Henderson Remembering Jackie Robinson

While Major League Baseball honors Jackie Robinson with his day tomorrow, former Athletics' center fielder Dave Henderson celebrated Jackie Robinson every day of his career.

John Hickey

Are the Athletics Ready to Go Where Taiwan Went This Weekend?

The first regular season professional game anywhere on the globe took place Sunday in Taiwan, where COVID-19 seems to have been battled to a draw. What does that mean for the near future of baseball in the Coliseum?

John Hickey

Spike in Velocity, Spike in Injuries Across Baseball Have A's Cautious With Rotation

Data suggests that increases in velocity in recent years have put a high percentage of the highest velocity pitchers in line for surgery. The Athletics hope their pitching depth will counterbalance that when the 2020 season gets underway.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Be Offering Aid to Game-Day Workers

With no Major League Baseball in the Oakland Coliseum for the immediate future, the Oakland Athletics will use a $1 million emergency fund to offer aid to third-party workers, a new report says.

John Hickey

Remember 1988's Year of the Balk? The A's Certainly Do

For one season, balk calls against pitchers spiked wildly. And the center of that was Oakland, where a 104-win team set the all-time balk record and 22-game winner Dave Stewart set an individual record that probably never will be topped.

John Hickey

Top Five Single-Season Offensive Performances in Athletics' History

The Oakland Athletics have produced some of the best hitters baseball has seen in the last half century. Here's one list that whittles single season performances down to the top five in Oakland history.

John Hickey