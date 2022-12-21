A's in Agreement with Drew Rucinski

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the A's are in agreement with right-hander Drew Rucinski, pending a physical. Jon Heyman is reporting that the deal is for $3M for the first year with a club option at $5M for a second year.

Rucinski (Ruh-CHIN-Skee) has spent the past four seasons with Korea's NC Dinos dating back to the 2019 season. He made at least 30 starts each season, going 53-36 with a 3.06 ERA over 732 2/3 innings in those four years. In 2022 he made 31 starts to the tune of a 2.97 ERA across 193 2/3 innings and had 9.0 K/9 to go along with a 1.6 BB/9.

Rucinski last pitched in the big leagues for the Miami Marlins back in 2018, pitching 35 1/3 innings out of the bullpen to a 4.33 ERA. Back then he was sitting at 94 with his fastball and also had a cutter, sinker, changeup, slider, and curveball. He was also in the 86th percentile in extension meaning that his heater plays up on hitters due to him releasing it a little closer to home plate.

It's going to be very interesting to see what kind of a pitcher he is now after four seasons away from the States, but the results he's had abroad are pretty intriguing.

How Rucinski fits onto the roster is also going to be interesting with Cole Irvin being the only real lock to hold down a rotation spot heading into 2023.

The A's also have James Kaprielian, but he won't be ramped up to start games by Opening Day as he recovers from injury. A.J. Puk is also reportedly going to be stretched out and could potentially be in the rotation mix.

The A's also have JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk from the Frankie Montas trade at the deadline, Adam Oller and Adrián Martínez from the Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea deals, Paul Blackburn, the A's All Star representative a season ago, Kyle Muller and potentially Freddy Tarnok from the Sean Murphy deal, and then Mason Miller knocking on the door, too.

That's not even mentioning Luis Medina, who has pitched well in the Dominican Winter League and kept his walks in check there, or Zach Logue, who was hit hard by the long ball in 2022.

The A's have options in the rotation, but Rucinski appears to have one of five spots in hand, being that the A's are paying him $3MM in 2023.

A corresponding move has not been made to fit Rucinski on the 40-man roster.