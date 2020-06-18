InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

As MLB Inches Forward, Athletics Begin Bringing Back Their Area Scouts

John Hickey

There is no 2020 baseball season, at least not yet.

But the Oakland A’s are acting as if they very much expect there to be one in the very near future.

Back in April, the A’s announced that most of their scouts were going to be furloughed through Oct. 31. Some of the furloughs were on June 1, the others were set for June 16, once the five-round Major League Baseball draft was in the books.

The draft has come and gone, and now the team has announced that they are taking a different path. Talking on the club’s A’s Cast Wednesday, general manager David Forst said that some area scouts were never furloughed and the rest are scheduled to return sooner than expected.

Neil Avent (who covers North Carolina & South Carolina), Jemel Spearman (Georgia & north Florida, Anthony Aliosi (Alabama, Florida Panhandle & Tennessee) and Tripp Faulk (D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Virginia & West Virginia) were the first area scouts to get the news that they were back, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"I can now go out on the road," Avent told @AthleticsFarm. "I am so happy to get to go to some games."

 The move came because the MLB front office in New York has lifted its in-person scouting ban, which means that scouts are able to travel in small numbers – no more than three scouts from any one organization – to look at potential players in prospect showcases.

“That was a big thing for us,” Forst said in the interview. “It was highly publicized that a lot of our scouts were scheduled to be furloughed after the draft. With MLB lifting the ban on in-person scouting, we were able to work with (A’s owner John Fisher) and create a schedule for all amateur scouts to come back to work.

“What we ended up with was a handful of the area guys not furloughed at all, and over the course of the summer, on July 1, August 1 and September 1, those guys are going to get back to work and be able to cover amateur events.”

Forst gave a hat tip to Fisher, saying “That was a really good outcome. John worked with us on it, and we appreciate that.”

Fisher, who owns about a 90 percent stake in the A’s, has opened up the A’s wallet of late. About 10 days ago he reversed an earlier decision to stop paying stipends to A’s minor league players after May 31. Rather than extending the minor leaguers just through June, he guaranteed the stipends, $400 per week through the season’s end.

Forst acknowledged that it had to be difficult for the club’s scouts to work the draft knowing they were going to be out of work.

“It was tough for some of those guys to go through the draft process knowing that, basically a couple days later, that they were going to be out on furlough,” Forst said. “I’m glad we were able to least make a little dent in that.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are MLB's Stormy Clouds Starting to Part, & is an Athletics Season's Start Close at Hand?

Just days ago the players and owners were at an impassed. But Wednesday afternoon it became evident that by negotiating face-to-face instead of by email or conference call might have proved successful, The A's are making some rumblings as if they think a season might be near.

John Hickey

Athletics' Tony Kemp Talks to Anyone Who Needs a Conversation About Race in America

Oakland Athletics infielder Tony Kemp was depressed after the George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Then he reached out on social media to talk to those who felt they needed to know more about the black experience in America. The response has been thunderous.

John Hickey

Ex-Athletics GM Sandy Alderson Stresses Importance of Keeping U.S. Military Out of Politics

Former Oakland Athletics and New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, who has said his four-year stint with the U.S. Marine Corps was a life-changing experience, wrote an op-ed Sunday decrying the military's acquiescence to a presidential photo op in which protestors were hit with tear gas.

John Hickey

Owners Say Wrap Up MLB in October; Players Say November; Anthony Fauci says September

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has decades of experience in combating infectious diseases, says Major League Baseball would be best served in a time of pandemic by having the season end in September. That's a month earlier than MLB owners are suggesting and two months earlier than players have advocated.

John Hickey

Athletics Get Post-MLB Draft Signing Season Going with two pitchers and two catchers

The Oakland Athletics and the other 29 big league teams are mining the field of non-drafted high school and college baseball players, hoping to sign both quality and depth. The first few names to have slipped out include a pair of collegiate catchers and two Big Ten pitchers.

John Hickey

Athletics Draftee Emanuels Expresses Thanks to Huskies for What Has Happened and to A's for What Happens Next

Oakland Athletics draftee Stevie Emanuels, taken in the fifth round last Thursday by the A's out of the University of Washington, went on camera Monday to express his thanks to both Washington and the A's as he pursues his baseball dream.

John Hickey

From Juan Marichal to Mike Norris to Fernandomania; the Rise & Fall of the Screwball

The Oakland Athletics' Mike Norris learned to throw the screwball from San Francisco Giants' Hall of Famer Juan Marichal. In the 1980s, Norris and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela made the screwball a popular weapon. Since then, it's almost faded entirely from view.

John Hickey

Believe It or Not, Baseball's Problems Are Only Getting Worse With Time

Commissioner Rob Manfred's statement Monday night that he's not certain baseball will get back on the field in 2020 is one more sign that the sport is deep, deep trouble.

John Hickey

12 Days That Shook MLB: Finley Sells Fingers, Rudi, Blue Only to be Overruled by Kuhn

On June 15, 1976, Oakland Athletics owner Charlie Finley, seeing free agency ready to tear down his team, sold Rollie Fingers and Joe Rudi to the Red Sox and Vida Blue to the Yankees. The deals would first be frozen, then overturned by MLB commissioner Bowie Kuhn. Ultimately, Finley got nothing as his free agents left for greener pastures.

John Hickey

OTD in 1991: Rickey Henderson Steals 4 Bases in a Game for 18th Time

Rickey Henderson, who debuted with the Oakland Athletics in 1979 and who would have four separate tours of duty with the A's, stole four bases in a game 19 times, but 1991 was the last season in which he would do it. He'd play another dozen years without getting four in a game again.

John Hickey