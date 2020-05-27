InsideTheAthletics
A's Won't Be Paying Minor League Players After May 31, but Those Players Can't Move

John Hickey

I’m no lawyer. Never wanted to be. Until tonight.

The Oakland A’s have told their minor league players that they won’t be getting paid again this season.

According to an email obtained by Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein, minor leaguers in the Athletics organization were told they would not be paid after May 31.

The email, signed by Athletics’ general manager David Forst, said the players do not become free agent and are not free to sign with other teams.

I’d like to be a lawyer long enough to see how that works. Let’s forget for a moment that there is no minor league baseball being played now, and a 2020 minor league season in the age of COVID-19 is unlikely in the extreme. It’s problematic that Major League Baseball will be able to put together a shortened season.

It would be interesting to see the legalese in minor league contracts that say teams can stop paying the player yet can block him from moving elsewhere in baseball.

It seems that this is a reincarnation of baseball’s reserve clause, which tied a player to the team that signed him, even after his contract ended. It was only in 1975, when arbitrator Peter Seitz made pitchers Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally the sport’s first free agents and turned the players’ union into the most powerful and influential in North American sports.

However, the Major League Baseball Players Association only covers those who have made it to the Major Leagues.

When baseball shut down over the COVID-19 problem, the 30 organizations that comprise Major League Baseball announced they would pay minor leaguers $400 per week through May 31. On average, minor league salaries range from about $290 to $500 per week over the course of the minor league season.

For A’s minor leaguers, that income is about to end, although the organization said it will continue to subsidize the players’ health insurance.

“Unfortunately, considering all of the circumstances affecting the organization at this time, we have decided not to continue your $400 weekly stipend beyond May 31,” the Forst email read. “This was a difficult decision and it’s one that comes at a time when a number of our full-time employees are also finding themselves either furloughed or facing a reduction in salary for the remainder of the season. For all of this, I am sorry.”

The A’s, who didn’t respond to request for comment, also have imposed furloughs and pay reductions for staff members across the organization, which fields eight minor league teams and which will be saving an estimated $1.3 million by not paying its minor league players from June through September.

Athletics Will Furlough Workers Beginning in June; Pay Cuts Await Others

The Oakland Athletics are joining a host of other Major League Baseball teams who are furloughing some employees and issuing pay cuts to others with baseball not being played in the age of COVID-19.

John Hickey

How Golden Gate Fields' Opening for Horse Racing Impacts Athletics & Coliseum

Horse racing has begun to open, without fans, at tracks in California. The path those tracks are blazing set a path that baseball will have to follow, and teams like the Athletics may find some tough love coming from the counties that must sign off for any projected reopening.

John Hickey

A Quarter of a Century Ago, Athletics' Dennis Eckersley Became Fastest to 300 Saves

Dennis Eckersley had spent more than a decade as a starting pitcher when the A's picked him up in 1987. He'd ease into closing that year, and by 1995 he got to 300 saves, at that point doing it in fewer relief games than anyone in history.

John Hickey

What Is MLB Going to do About Celebrating the Walk-Off Home Run?

You can count on rules about spontaneous celebrations being part of MLB's return in June and/or July. What's not at all clear is how well that will work, spontaneity being by its definition both sudden and impulsive. The Athletics' Robbie Grossman admits he doesn't know how it will go down, but he says players will find a way.

John Hickey

The Link Between Home Run Baker, Jimmie Foxx and Arte Moreno

At a time when scouts like Home Run Baker could make a Foxx-ian difference, the Angels are furloughing almost all of their scouts.

John Hickey

Why May 23 is Such a Special Day For Athletics' Dave Stewart

It was on this day in 1986 that the Oakland Athletics signed Dave Stewart as a free agent. It was the turning point in the career of the Oakland native, who would have four consecutive 20-win seasons 1987-90 and become the MVP of the 1989 World Series. This May 23 had been set aside to have his No. 34 retired by the A's, but with baseball in COVID-19 lockdown, that's been put off to next year.

John Hickey

While Some MLB Clubs Are Allowing Individual Workouts at Team Facilities, Athletics Aren't One of Them

Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Yankees have opened facilities for limited use, and Rays and Diamondbacks will do so shortly. The Athletics are among majority of clubs not yet ready to go that far.

John Hickey

On This Day in 2004, Athletics Retired Reggie Jackson's No. 9

Reggie Jackson may be best known for wearing 44, which was his number with the Yankees, but he won three World Series rings wearing 9 with the A's. And he says those A's teams were better than those Yankee teams.

John Hickey

Players Union Counters Owners' Health Proposal; More Testing Wanted

The Major League Baseball Players Association sent the owners its response Thursday to the owners' 67-page health-and-safety protocols aimed at getting the 2020 season starts. The players would like daily testing, if possible, and a loosening of other restrictions.

John Hickey

Is There Any Chance Athletics' Pitchers Will Have Enough Time To Be Ready?

Based on the 1995 model, 2020's proposed three-week spring training starting next month is going to make it difficult for starting pitchers to get stretched out.

John Hickey