Athletics agree to one-year deal with Seth Brown for 2025, avoiding arbitration
He’s ba-ack! After what was a solid season for Seth Brown, where he hit .231 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI, the Athletics announced that they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Brown for the 2025 season, avoiding arbitration.
Brown, who made his MLB debut in 2019, did not play a full season and exceed his rookie limits until the 2021 season, meaning that he is not yet eligible for free agency. However, Brown has proven himself to be a valuable piece to the A’s since he has been there and his strong 2024 campaign in which he proved to be a nice depth piece further validated that notion. Because of that, the A’s opted to keep Brown around as they begin their transition into their new era in Sacramento.
Only playing in 33 games between 2019 and 2020, Brown’s best full season came in 2022 when he hit .230 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI over 150 games, evolving into a key power bat for the A’s. An outfielder and first baseman, Brown rotated between the corner outfield spots and the infield, but primarily played left field.
He played in 55 total games there while getting the start in the team’s last couple games of the season. Brown also has limited experience in centerfield, and when he was paying with the Las Vegas Aviators in 2024, he spend 14 of his 16 games in the field at the position. Some of that was due to the club not having a true option in center, while the other is that he has the ability to play there in a pinch, as he has shown.
With Tyler Soderstrom likely to take over the first base duties for the A's on a more full-time basis, some of the playing time options for Brown will be more difficult to come by. Yet, he could represent a good platoon option in left to pair with Miguel Andujar, or a big bat off the bench in key spots.
Still in the midst of a rebuild, the A’s will rely on players like Brown to make an impact so they can remain competitive while they navigate these uncertain times.